Vels University (VISTAS) Hosts Grand Freshers' Inauguration - 2025 with Famous Media Personality R. Rangaraj Pandey

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 14: Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS), recognised as one of the best deemed university in Chennai, hosted a grand Freshers' Inauguration Ceremony 2025 at its vibrant campus.The event attracted an impressive attendees of 12,863, including students and their parents, marking the beginning of an exciting and transformative academic journey at Vels University.

The ceremony was presided over by Mr. R. Rangaraj Pandey, a renowned television journalist and media personality celebrated for his engaging communication and thought provoking insights. The event was also graced by Vels University Founder Chancellor Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Vice President Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, and other senior academicians from the Vels Group of Institutions.

In his keynote address, Mr. Pandey encouraged students to embrace accountability, adaptability, and commitment as core values for success. He urged them to improve their communication skills, overcome fear, wake up early, remain curious, and develop both general knowledge and time management abilities. His address set a motivating tone for students entering higher education at one of the best deemed university in Chennai.

Welcoming the new students, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Founder Chancellor of Vels University, highlighted the importance of utilising VISTAS' state-of-the-art facilities and balancing academics with sports, cultural activities, and extracurricular engagement. He also advised students to steer clear of negative influences and bad habits, underscoring the value of discipline and focus in higher education.

Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of the Vels Group of Institutions, reinforced VISTAS' dedication to holistic education that blends academics with career ready training. She spoke about industry-relevant programs, active student clubs, and extensive placement assistance that prepare graduates for global job markets. She reminded the students that freedom comes with responsibility, urged them not to follow the crowd blindly, and encouraged daily learning habits. Addressing parents, she stressed the importance of continuous involvement in their child's university life.

The day concluded with a warm and inclusive lunch hosted by the university for both students and parents, reflecting VISTAS' welcoming spirit and commitment to community building.

Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Chennai, is a proud member of the prestigious Vels Group of Institutions and was conferred University status by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. Supported by the VAELS Trust, the university is committed to transforming individuals into versatile professionals and responsible citizens by nurturing the right blend of Knowledge, Skills, and Attitude (KSA) and instilling a passion for contributing to national development.

Established as a Deemed-to-be University in 2008, VISTAS offers over 100+ undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs across diverse disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Commerce, Law, Mass Communication, Maritime Studies, Education, Physiotherapy, Computer Science, Basic Sciences, and Life Sciences. All programs are recognized by UGC, AICTE, NMC, INC, PCI, BCI, DGS, and NCTE.

With a vibrant academic community of over 18,000 students and more than 1000 experienced faculty members, VISTAS has been accredited by NAAC with an A++ grade, offers 11 NBA-accredited programs, holds UGC 12(B) status, and is ranked in the 101-150 band in the NIRF 2024 Rankings. The School of Pharmaceutical Sciences is notably ranked 47th nationwide. Vels University is known for its strong placement records and industry relevant curriculum.

