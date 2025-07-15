Vencer Hospital Brings World-Class Robotic Knee Surgery to Pune

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Vencer Hospital, a fast-emerging multispecialty tertiary care center in Pimple Nilakh, Pune, proudly announces the successful deployment of the CORI Robotic System by Smith & Nephew, USA--a cutting-edge, imageless robotic platform for joint replacement surgery. With this advancement, Vencer joins a select group of hospitals in India offering this next-generation technology, reaffirming its commitment to precision care, faster recovery, and patient-first values.

Unlike traditional robotic systems that rely on high-radiation CT scans, the CORI robotic platform is imageless, eliminating the need for pre-operative CTs while ensuring highly accurate, real-time surgical planning and execution. It has become a gold standard in knee joint replacement due to its reduced radiation exposure, minimal blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and superior long-term outcomes. The technology is equally effective in hip replacement procedures.

Vencer Hospital has successfully completed over 200 robotic knee surgeries using the CORI system, making it one of Pune's most trusted destinations for joint care.

"Orthopaedics has always been a strong pillar at Vencer. With advanced robotic systems now available to our patients, we're bringing global-quality knee care to Pune's doorstep," said the hospital's founders in a joint statement. "We started Vencer in 2023 with a simple vision--to provide the best care with empathy, ethics, and excellence. This milestone reflects our belief that our patients deserve nothing less than the best, whether it's in technology, medical skill, or compassion."

Launched in 2023 with a vision to integrate high-end medical technology with ethical, personalized care, Vencer Hospital is a 100-bed facility supported by a team of 25+ senior doctors. Its advanced clinical departments include Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurosurgery, Urology, General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Oncosurgery, Gynaec Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Cosmetology, Ophthalmology, ENT Surgery, Gastroenterology, General Medicine and Intensive Care, Emergency Care, and Cardiology.

The robotic joint surgery program is led by a highly experienced team comprising Dr. Bhushan Shitole and Dr. Sameer Patil. Dr. Shitole also brings niche expertise in sports medicine, enabling faster and more advanced treatment for athletes and active individuals.

In a city witnessing a growing burden of joint-related ailments--driven by ageing, lifestyle habits, and injury, Vencer's robotic joint replacement program offers patients a safer, faster, and more precise path to recovery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)