NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: VERO MODA India has launched its first dedicated mobile shopping app, now available on iOS and Android. A milestone in the brand's digital journey, the app puts VERO MODA's full collection in customers' pockets while connecting it to the strength of its retail presence in India.

The launch reflects how VERO MODA's customers actually shop today: discovering a style on their phone during the commute, trying it on at the mall on the weekend, and reordering a favourite in a new colour weeks later. Rather than adding another online store, the app is designed to be an always-on companion for that journey - a single place to discover, browse and buy, with the brand's retail network built right in.

Two standout features that make shopping across app and store effortless:

* Product SKU Scan - Spotted something in-store but not in your size or colour? Scan the barcode or enter the style number to instantly pull up the piece online, with every size, colour and product detail available at a glance.

* In-Store Availability - Found something online you'd rather see in person? Check which VERO MODA stores have it in stock before you leave home, so every trip to the store is a productive one.

Together, they turn the app and the store into two halves of one experience: what customers discover in one place, they can effortlessly find in the other.

To celebrate the launch, VERO MODA is offering a flat 10% off the first purchase made through the app - an invitation for customers to explore its newest digital destination with a little added value.

The VERO MODA App is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Download it at gettheapp.veromoda.in.

About VERO MODA

VERO MODA is one of Europe's most recognised high-street fashion brands and the first clothing label launched by BESTSELLER. Since 1987, the brand has created fashion that celebrates individuality through elevated everyday style, with versatile collections that empower women to express themselves with confidence.

In India, VERO MODA has become a leading destination for women's western wear, offering trend-led fashion for every part of a woman's lifestyle. The brand reaches customers through 56 exclusive brand outlets and over 312 shop-in-shops across the country, as well as www.veromoda.in, the VERO MODA App and leading online marketplaces.

About BESTSELLER India

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, an international, family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark in 1975. With a portfolio of more than 20 brands, BESTSELLER designs fashion and accessories for women, men, teenagers and children, built on the promise of great style, quality and value.

In India, its portfolio -- including JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED, JACK & JONES JUNIOR and VERO MODA GIRL -- reaches customers through 200+ exclusive brand outlets and over 1,274 shop-in-shops, complemented by its own digital platforms and leading online marketplaces. Globally, BESTSELLER's products are available in more than 90 countries through approximately 3,100 branded stores and over 16,500 multi-brand and department stores.

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