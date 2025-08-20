VG Miss & Mrs India Empress 2025 - Season 6 Crowned in Delhi with Royal Grandeur & Social Purpose

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: The national capital witnessed a dazzling celebration of beauty, purpose, and empowerment as VG Miss & Mrs India Empress 2025 - Season 6, organised by Visionara Global, unfolded at the luxurious Hotel Fairlie Hotels & Resorts, Delhi.With the theme "Dream, Dare & Be The Queen", this year's edition seamlessly blended glamour with philanthropy, reaffirming the pageant's mission of "Beauty with Purpose."

A Royal Guest of Honour

The evening was graced by His Highness Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, the Nawab of Rampur, who attended as the Chief Guest. A distinguished leader and statesman, His Highness has served four terms in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, held office as State Minister for Minority Welfare & Hajj Affairs, and currently serves as Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.An alumnus of Columbia University and recipient of several prestigious international honours, he carries forward his royal legacy with dignity, vision, and service to society. His presence added an aura of regality to the evening.The Hon'ble Chief Guest, along with Guests of Honour, Sponsors, and Associate Partners, was warmly welcomed by Dr. Vishwas Saran Srivastava, CEO of Visionara Global.

The Jury & Dignitaries

The glittering panel of eminent jurors and guests included: Ashfaque Ahmad, Eminent Jury & Official Fashion Partner, Shweta Dubey, Psychologist, Hypnotherapist & Mindfulness Coach, Shweta Anand, VG Mrs India Finesse 2024, Ms. Ritika Shivhare, VG Ms. India 2025-Season 5 (Jury) & Gifting Sponsor - Flap Beauty, Rekha Saini, VG Mrs India Central Zone 2025 (Internal Jury), Vinita Shrimali, VG Mrs India, 1st Runner Up 2025 - Season 5 (Internal Jury), Shiimpy, Founder-Soul Spry by Shiimpy (Jury), Meenakshi Jain, VG Ms. India Finesse 2025, Anand Gupta, Co-Founder - Organix Mantra, Aarti Gupta, Founder - Organix Mantra, Abdulla Ansari, Founder - Mulberry Weddings Anchored by Rupa Khurana, the event was choreographed by Show Director Ketan Armarkar & Anshu, with visual artistry by Nick Mahl.

Kangaroo Films by Shikhar Shrivastava & Ravikant powered the Whole Show for 5 days as the official media production, while Rise to Frame Productions by Vishal Parshar curated the stage and interiors.

Pageant Rounds & Performances

Contestants dazzled across three signature rounds: Saree Round - celebrating India's traditional elegance, Official Dance Round - highlighting moves, confidence and personality, and Evening Gown Round - showcasing grace and poise The Top 26 finalists advanced to the Q & A round, where intellect and compassion determined the crown bearers.

National Title Winners - Season 6 in Different Categories

VG Mrs India Empress 2025 Winner: Priyamvada Chaudhary | 1st Runner-Up: Isha Rawat | 2nd Runner-Up: Vijaya Jain

VG Ms. India Empress 2025 Winner: Heenal Sharma | 1st Runner-Up: Amanda Cesar | 2nd Runner-Up: Shailly Srivastava

VG Mrs India Empress Global 2025 Winner: Laboni Hati Roy

VG Mrs India Empress Finesse 2025 Winner: Tanushree Gupta | 1st Runner-Up: Bindu Bhatia | 2nd Runner-Up: Pallavi Jaiswal

VG Mrs India Empress Gracious 2025 Winner: Jyotsna Rao Bakshi | 1st Runner-Up: Vandana Singh | 2nd

Runner-Up: Josephine Margaret Dias

VG Mrs India Empress Curvy 202 Winner: Namita Kulshrestha | 1st Runner-Up: Juhi Oberoi | 2nd Runner-Up: Neera Paritosh

VG Mrs India Empress Grand 2025 Winner: Radha Aggarwal | 1st Runner-Up: Poonam Bhardwaj

Zonal Winners

There were 6 Zone Titles. For West Zone - Anuradha Vijay Gaurav, East Zone - Chandrani Sarkar, South Zone - Namita Kulshrestha, Central Zone - Jyoti Verma, North Zone - Shraddha Chhapiolia, and North East Zone - Chandni Mehta.

State Winners

From Uttar Pradesh to Telangana, queens representing 19 states carried their regional pride to the national stage. State Title winners included Kirti Kureel (Uttar Pradesh), Harvinderjit Kaur ( Chandigarh), Juhi Oberoi (Delhi), Rupali Varun (Maharashtra), Shakuntala Verma (Rajasthan), Pushpa Sudhakar Rao (Karnataka),

Mamta Saxena (Madhya Pradesh), Kalpana Sharma (Haryana), Chandni Mehta (Assam), Sandeep Bajwa (Punjab ), Jaishree Pandey (Uttarakhand), Padma Sarda (Andhra Pradesh), Ragini Manika Herenj (Jharkhand), Chandrani Sarkar (West Bengal), Shilpi Shah ( Gujarat), Narvada Devi (Himachal Pradesh), Rajwinder Kaur

(Jammu & Kashmir), Shabana Anjum (Bihar), and Meenakshi Kulkarni (Telangana)

Beauty with Purpose - The Charity Drive

A highlight of Season 6 was its philanthropic initiative. Contestants collectively raised ₹11,43,760 in just one month under the campaign "Ray of Hope" in partnership with Ketto, Asia's largest crowdfunding platform.The Top 10 Contributors were felicitatedwith Special Charity Titles, including: Anuradha Vijay Gaurav - VG Empress - Beauty with Purpose 2025, Namita Kulshrestha - VG Empress Charity Queen 2025, Radha Agarwala - VG Empress Humanitarian 2025, Bindu Bhatia - VG Empress Philanthropist 2025, Tanushree Gupta - VG Empress Heart of Gold 2025, Jyotshna Rao - VG Empress Voice of Compassion 2025, Vijiya Jain - VG Empress Changemaker 2025, Kalpana Sharma - VG Empress Angel of Impact 2025, Shailly Srivastava - VG Empress Grace of Giving 2025, and Josephine Margaret Dias - VG Empress Ketto Queen of Charity 2025.

This milestone continues Visionara Global's legacy of raising over ₹35+ Lakhs for social causes since 2019.

Sponsors And Partners

The pageant was powered by an esteemed line-up of partners: Soul Spry by Shiimpy - Beauty Clinic Partner, Lakme Academy (Lajpat Nagar) - Makeup & Hair Partner, Flap Beauty by Ritika Shivhare - Gifting Partner, The Queen Code Magazine -Official Magazine (launched during the show), Renowned Brand Shahnaz Husain is our Prestigious Associate Partner, Graamiya, Organix Mantra, SS Brunette, Soul Spry -Officical Gifting Sponsors, Fairlie Hotel & Resort, Delhi - Hospitality Partner, Mulberry Weddings - Associate Partner, Visionara Academy - Knowledge Partner, Ketto - Crowdfunding Partner, and Kangaroo Films - Official Media Production Partner. Each partner was acknowledged live at the finale for their contribution to making the event a national success.

Launch Of Official Magazine - "The Queen Code"

The grand finale of VG Miss & Mrs India Empress 2025 - Season 6 also marked the prestigious launch of the official magazine of VG Pageants, "The Queen Code", unveiled by Mrs. Binita Srivastava and Dr. Vishwas Srivastava. Designed as a powerful platform, the magazine will celebrate and showcase the inspiring

journeys of queens and trailblazers, bringing their stories of strength, transformation, and triumph to the world.

Event Highlights

The 5-day journey featured: Talent Round - celebrating India's diverse art and creativity, Personal Interviews - where contestants revealed their life journeys, resilience, and aspirations, Fashion Photoshoots - glamour paired with confidence, Dance & Posing Sessions - elegance in motion, Transformative Dance Night - celebrating womanhood and unity, Influence Session - empowering women with futuristic career options and Independence Day Celebrations.

A Movement Beyond Pageantry

Speaking at the finale, Binita Srivastava shared: "Our theme this year --Dream, Dare & Be The Queen--is a message to every woman to rise above fear, embrace her power, and inspire change. With our collaboration with Ketto, the pageant is not just about beauty on stage, but beauty in action--transforming lives and making a difference." From a homemaker to a beauty queen, and today a Transformation Coach, Amazon

Bestselling Author, TEDx Speaker, and Entrepreneur, Binita continues to lead Visionara Global in empowering thousands of women through pageants, education, and entrepreneurial ventures.

A Legacy of Empowerment

The evening concluded with celebrations, red-carpet moments, and the crowning of new queens who will carry India's spirit of beauty, compassion, and empowerment to global platforms. Further Speaking at the finale, Mrs. Binita Srivastava (Founder, Visionara Global & Transformation Coach) shared: "My dear beautiful souls, this pageant is not only a stage--it is a movement. A movement to help women realize their true worth, reclaim their confidence, and rise as powerful personalities. Whether crowned or not, each contestant walks away as a winner. " Adding to this, Dr. Vishwas Srivastava ( CEO, Visionara Global) said: "Season 6 was not just about crowns and titles--it was about writing new stories of courage, transformation, and leadership. Every queen here has proved that womanhood is power, dignity, and resilience."

Looking Ahead

As the curtains fell on Season 6, the applause lingered, marking another milestone in the legacy of VG Miss & Mrs India Empress. With each edition, Visionara Global continues to celebrate diversity, redefine elegance, and empower women nationwide.

Dream. Dare. Be The Queen.

Participate Today in VG MISS & MRS GLOBAL 2025 - Season 7

Apply for VG Pageants - Season 7: https:/ /binita.vip/pageant

