Vidyashilp University presents 'The Future of Higher Education' Event with Renowned Industry Leaders

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24: Vidyashilp University, a new-age institution dedicated to shaping future leaders, is hosting an exclusive event titled "The Future of Higher Education" on April 27, 2024. This event, to be held at the Prestige Falcon's Den, Off MG Road, Bengaluru, from 9 am to 2 pm, is specifically curated to inspire and equip aspiring students and their parents as they navigate the ever-progressing landscape of higher education.

Charting a course for success, the event fosters dialogue between ambitious students, parents, and industry leaders, providing valuable insights into how new-age undergraduate programs can prepare students to thrive in a dynamic professional environment. Attendees will engage in thought-provoking discussions that explore the future of work and the skills necessary for success.

Distinguished Speakers:

Speaking at the event as the keynote speaker, Mr. Ullas Kamath , Founder of UK & Co; Director on the Board of V-Guard Industries Ltd, AceVector Ltd, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd, and Sami-Sabinsa Group Ltd; and Governing Council Member at FITT-IIT Delhi, will address the topic - "India's Rapid Growth in the 21st Century", offering a glimpse into the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

Mr. Pranav Pai, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer at 3one4 Capital, will participate in an interactive session on "Investing in the Future: India's Higher Education & Startup Ecosystem," highlighting the impact of transformative education on the disruptive startup ecosystem in India.

Vidyashilp Education Group (VSEG) alumni Mr. Vikrant Maini, Maini Group; and Ms. Vrishika Melanta, Boston Consulting Group, will share their unique learning experiences at VSEG that shaped them into bold leaders.

Expert Panel Discussion:

The event will culminate in an engaging panel discussion featuring:

Mr. Pranav Pai, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer at 3one4 Capital

Mr. Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO of Koo, and Founder and Director of TaxiForSure

Dr. Subarna Roy, Associate Partner, Chief Data Scientist and Quantum Ambassador at IBM

This esteemed panel will delve into 'Aligning Higher Education with Industry Expectations', providing invaluable perspectives on the skills and qualities employers seek in future professionals.

Expressing his positive outlook about the event, Prof. PG Babu, Vice-Chancellor, Vidyashilp University, said, "At Vidyashilp University, we believe in making learning a liberating experience. This event brings together industry leaders and accomplished alumni to showcase how our interdisciplinary undergraduate programs equip students to thrive in the face of unprecedented change. We invite aspiring students and parents to join us and explore the transformative learning experience at Vidyashilp University, where they will be empowered to not only excel in their chosen domains, but also become the bold innovators and entrepreneurs of tomorrow."

Established in 2021, Vidyashilp University (VU) aims to elevate higher education. Building on the 4+ decade legacy of the Vidyashilp Education Group (VSEG), VU fosters innovation and challenges the extraordinary to equip students for success in today's ever-progressing world. The University prioritises holistic development, nurturing well-rounded leaders. rigorous academics, coupled with best-in-class facilities and a supportive environment, empower students to evolve into courageous change-makers. Vidyashilp University cultivates not just academic excellence, but also critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability - skills essential for making a positive impact in the real-world.

Strategic Partnerships: VU encourages collaborative learning with global entities and leading institutions like The University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Babson College. These partnerships enrich the curriculum and provide students with global perspectives and access to impactful knowledge.

Vidyashilp University fosters interdisciplinary learning, cultivating a deeper understanding of complex issues and equipping students to collaborate effectively across domains.

Building upon Vidyashilp Education Group's 800+ awards and affiliations with 15 national and international associations, Vidyashilp University carries forward a legacy of academic excellence.

Fulfilling its mission to revolutionise the educational landscape, the curriculum at VU fosters a community of not just future leaders but also job creators and entrepreneurs.

The University prioritises experiential learning, internships, and industry collaborations. By translating theoretical knowledge into practical skills, VU ensures graduates are well-prepared for their chosen professions.

The event details are as follows:

AGENDA:

Event Name: The Future of Higher Education

Date: 27th April 2024, Saturday

Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Venue: Prestige Falcon's Den, Prestige Falcon Towers, Off MG Road, Bengaluru

