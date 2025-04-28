Vietnam: A Hub for Accessible World-Class British Transnational Education for Resilient Global Graduates

PRNewswire

Hanoi [Vietnam], April 28: Vietnam is emerging as a leading destination for affordable British transnational education (TNE) in Southeast Asia, offering high-quality local programmes that develop resilient global graduates.

Vietnam hosts 28 self-licensed TNE universities and eight foreign-invested institutions over the last two decades. Among them, British University Vietnam (BUV) boasts a 100% graduate employment rate within three months, while RMIT Vietnam serves over 12,000 students and has 20,000 alumni since 2000.

Vietnam's Leadership in UK Transnational Education

Within this landscape, the UK plays a leading role. According to the 2024 British Council report, Vietnam is now the 5th largest UK TNE market in East Asia and 3rd in Southeast Asia. It's also a priority country in the UK's International Education Strategy.

Vietnam's TNE programmes follow strict partner-country standards, offering flexible, student-centred learning and industry-relevant skills that boost employability.

BUV, recognised by the British Council as an exemplary foreign-invested university, offers degrees from prestigious UK institutions such as the University of London (with academic direction from LSE), Bournemouth University, and more.

These programmes equip graduates with globally valued qualifications. BUV remains the only university in Vietnam formally accredited by QAA, following a rigorous year-long process that included site visits to its 5-star Ecopark campus.

Driving Graduate Success

As a leading UK TNE example in Vietnam, BUV equips students with practical skills, global exposure, and internationally recognised qualifications - preparing them to succeed across startups, corporates, and academia.

BUV alumni have built successful startups across diverse industries, from business, creative industries, marketing, retail, to technology and hospitality. Many have rapidly expanded their businesses with multiple branches in Vietnam and have taken their ventures to international markets.

In the corporate sector, BUV graduates hold high-level leadership roles at major companies. In Vietnam, they contribute to leading firms like VinFast, Samsung, Nestle, etc. Internationally, they work at top corporations such as PwC, KPMG, McKinsey, Generali, etc. demonstrating their ability to lead in both local and global business environments.

Academically, BUV alumni have secured prestigious doctoral positions and graduated with master's degrees with scholarships at world-renowned institutions, including the University of Oxford, the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Sydney, and the University of Strathclyde, etc.

"At BUV, we offer quality British education that nurtures dreams and builds resilience," said Professor Raymond Gordon, Vice-Chancellor and President of BUV. "Our graduates exemplify the transformative power of TNE, equipped to thrive in a dynamic global world."

A Benchmark for Excellence

BUV's achievements rest on academic excellence and international quality. BUV stands out for its exceptional standards as the first university in Vietnam and ASEAN accredited by the UK's QAA, and the first in Vietnam to receive a 5-Star Excellence Rating from QS. Over 60% of faculty hold doctorates, bringing global experience that enriches student learning.

Students benefit from strong career support, global exposure through 400+ industry partners, and nearly 50 partner universities including Russell Group institutions.

Located in the eco-friendly Ecopark, just 25 minutes from central Hanoi, BUV's 85 million USD campus is Vietnam's first to earn EDGE Advanced certification. It features cutting-edge facilities and technology that meet top global standards.

BUV offers up to 100% scholarships for outstanding undergraduate and postgraduate international students holding foreign passports. Applications for autumn 2025 close on June 30, 2025.

International students receive airport pickup, orientation, and accommodation in Ecopark. The Global Buddy programme matches them with local peers for support, while clubs, cultural trips, career counselling, and mental health services help students thrive in a global environment.

For more information: https://www.buv.edu.vn/scholarships/global-pathfinders-scholarship/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672398/buv_415.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567549/British_University_Vietnam_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)