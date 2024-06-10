Vikram Solar Dominates Again! Top Performer for 7th Time in PVEL Testing

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10: Vikram Solar, a prominent leader in India's solar module manufacturing industry, has proudly announced its achievement of Top Performer status in PVEL's esteemed PV Module Reliability Scorecard for 2024. This marks the seventh occasion Vikram Solar has earned this distinction, underscoring the company's strong quality & reliability and bankability factors.

The company's PARADEA series, including the 108/120/144 Half Cut cell modules, showcased outstanding performance in the rigorous Product Qualification Program (PQP) conducted by PVEL. The modules were subjected to a series of demanding tests, including Thermal Cycling, Damp Heat, Mechanical Stress Sequence, Hail Stress Sequence, Potential Induced Degradation (PID), Light Induced Degradation Plus Light and Elevated Temperature Induced Degradation (LID+LETID), and PAN Performance. The PVEL 2024 scorecard can be accessed on this link https://scorecard.pvel.com/top-performers/

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar shared, "Our commitment to creating an abundant and sustainable energy future remains steadfast, driven by an unyielding dedication to quality, performance, and innovation. The stringent standards of Kiwa PVEL's testing protocols underscore the significance of this latest accolade, highlighting the exceptional performance and dependability of Vikram Solar's products. Our consistent leadership in critical solar module testing arenas solidifies our standing in the market. This prestigious recognition fuels our ambition to expand our capacity, break into new markets, and expedite the worldwide adoption of solar energy, reinforcing our role in shaping a greener planet."

"Vikram Solar's modules have once again excelled in our Product Qualification Program, earning them a distinguished place in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard," commented Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL. "This marks their seventh Scorecard appearance, showcasing their commitment to module reliability through our stringent testing processes. Congratulations to Vikram Solar on this remarkable achievement."

Kiwa PVEL is the industry expert in extended reliability and performance testing for solar PV modules, supporting the worldwide PV buyer community by generating data that accelerates adoption of solar technology. Along with the other members of the Kiwa Group, they provide comprehensive technical support for the downstream solar and storage market.

About Vikram Solar:

Vikram Solar Limited is one of the leading solar energy solutions provider, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 32 countries, portfolio of 1.6 GW EPC projects (commissioned + under execution) and 1900 employees. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, it is one of the largest PV module manufacturer in India with cumulative production capacity of 3.5 GW. Vikram Solar is a 'Top Performer' in PVEL's PV module reliability scorecard and has been included in the Tier 1 solar PV modules manufacturer list of BloombergNEF. Vikram Solar deploys technology to design, install and commission solar projects. The company has a distribution network connecting more than 40 cities, ensuring the availability of solar products and solutions across 600+ locations in India. Website: www.vikramsolar.com.

