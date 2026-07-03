VinFast's Ecosystem Approach Shows Why the EV Race Won't Be Won by Cars Alone

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 3: The next phase of the EV transition will be determined by more than better vehicles. Charging, service, financing and mobility ecosystems are becoming just as important as the cars themselves.

For more than a century, industrial revolutions have rarely been driven by products alone. Detroit did not become the world's automotive capital simply because a single brand built a better car. Silicon Valley's success cannot be explained by any single tech company alone, nor did Shenzhen's transformation from a fishing village into a global electronics manufacturing powerhouse happen because of a single company. In almost every case, leadership emerged because manufacturers were surrounded by networks of suppliers, infrastructure, financing, research institutions and skilled talent that reinforced one another.

The same phenomenon appears to be happening in the electric vehicle industry. Over the past decade, conversation has largely centered on battery technology, driving range and vehicle performance. While those innovations remain essential, they are no longer sufficient to guarantee success in the next growth phase. As EVs move beyond early adopters into the mainstream, consumers are looking for something more, namely the confidence knowing they can charge conveniently, access reliable aftersales support, finance their purchase affordably and continue using their vehicles with minimal disruption for years to come.

"It is not only about selling cars. It is also about building the infrastructure those cars require and addressing customer concerns, from charging and aftersales to resale value and ownership confidence," said Rishav Kumar Choudhary, Managing Director of JP Emobility India, back in May.

The competitive battleground is shifting

In 2025, the global EV market continues to grow despite slower demand in several mature markets. According to the latest report by the International Energy Agency, more than 20 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide last year, representing a quarter of all new passenger vehicle sales. This represents 20% growth from 2024, marking the fifth consecutive year in which annual electric car sales increased by about 3.5 million.

Yet as electric vehicles become more widespread, the mainstream consumers still have persistent concerns about the technology and worry about the potential lifestyle compromises they may have to make. Industry surveys consistently show that many consumers remain concerned about practical ownership issues such as charging infrastructure, charging time, driving range and long-term reliability.

The change in consumer base is prompting manufacturers to think differently. Pure-play EV brands are already investing across multiple parts of the EV value chain rather than focusing exclusively on manufacturing, expanding into other parts of the ownership experience by producing their own batteries, building proprietary charging networks and developing software capabilities. Meanwhile, traditional automakers have accelerated partnerships with charging operators and software providers as they recognize that customer experience increasingly extends beyond the showroom.

These developments reflect a broader reality that in many ways, the competitive battleground is shifting from the vehicle itself to the ecosystem that supports it, including charging, aftersales service, financing and even mobility services.

Think of it as a version of the so-called "network effect," Every improvement in one area reduces friction elsewhere. A denser charging network makes consumers less anxious about range. Better service infrastructure increases confidence in long-term ownership.

Attractive financing lowers the barrier to switching from an internal combustion engine vehicle, while large commercial fleets place more EVs on the road and make electric mobility familiar to millions of people who may eventually become private buyers themselves.

That ecosystem thinking is perhaps clearest in Vietnam, where the country's leading EV maker, VinFast, has taken a broad approach to supporting electric mobility. Backed by the nation's largest private conglomerate, VinFast has worked with Vingroup- and founder-affiliated companies to gradually build a broader electric mobility ecosystem.

For example, charging infrastructure built by V-Green, the global charging company owned by VinFast's billionaire founder Pham Nhat Vuong, addresses concerns about convenience. The company is developing a charging network of roughly 150,000 charging ports nationwide, averaging around 3.5 kilometers between charging stations in urban areas and approximately 65 kilometers across 106 national highways and expressways.

Taxi fleets operated by the ride-hailing arm Green SM, also under Vuong, allow consumers to experience EVs, specifically VinFast's, before purchasing one themselves. Electric buses made by VinFast is being deployed as public transport, helping normalize electric mobility in everyday life, while Vingroup's investments in other fields, such as robotics through VinRobotics and VinDynamics, strengthen long-term competitiveness by future-proofing production efficiency and technological capabilities.

While each business has its own commercial objectives, together they address different barriers that have historically slowed EV adoption. And rather than asking customers to adapt to electric mobility, the ecosystem attempts to make electric mobility adapt to customers.

The strategy has contributed to VinFast's rapid expansion since its inception in 2017. The company delivered nearly 197,000 electric vehicles globally in 2025, more than doubling deliveries from the previous year, while continuing to expand manufacturing capacity and overseas operations, including in India. As of May this year, it had been Vietnam's best-selling automotive brand for 20 consecutive months.

Lessons for the next phase of EV adoption

The importance of ecosystems may become even more pronounced in emerging markets, where the EV transition is still in its early stages.

In India, four-wheeler EV sales grew by 75% year on year in 2025 to reach 165,000 units, accounting for nearly 4% of total passenger vehicle sales. Although passenger EV penetration remains relatively modest compared with China, parts of Europe, and even Vietnam and Thailand, the market is expanding steadily as government incentives, new product launches and charging investments gather pace. In May, for the first time, EV penetration across India's automobile market crossed 11%, while the country is expected to welcome 16 new electrified passenger vehicle models over the next nine months, compared with just seven internal combustion vehicles.

Virtually every major automaker in India has announced ambitious electrification plans, yet long-term success is unlikely to depend solely on product specifications. Building consumer confidence will require parallel investments in charging infrastructure, financing, aftersales service, local supply chains and manufacturing.

VinFast's own expansion into India reflects this broader philosophy. Alongside its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, the company has expanded its dealership network, partnered with financial institutions, developed third-party service partnerships and worked with V-Green to support charging infrastructure. According to company plans, its Indian network is expected to grow to 75 showrooms and more than 230 dedicated service stations, complementing investments in manufacturing and product localization.

Of course, building such a comprehensive ecosystem from the ground up takes time, but the broader direction across the industry is becoming increasingly clear. Manufacturers are no longer competing, nor should they compete, solely on a single aspect. If history offers one lesson, it is that the companies most likely to shape the future are those that build product ecosystems that make the ownership journey effortless.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. The company is rapidly expanding its global distribution network and manufacturing capabilities with facilities in Vietnam, India, and planned operations in the United States.

The company's Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu represents a USD 500 million investment and will produce 150,000 vehicles annually when fully operational, creating approximately 3,500 direct jobs.

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