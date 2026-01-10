Vinfast VF 6 Won "Value for Money Car of the Year" at Autocar India Awards 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: The all-electric VinFast VF 6 SUV has been honoured with the "Value for Money Car of the Year" award at the Autocar India Awards 2026, one of the most prestigious award programmes in the Indian automotive industry. It recognises the VF 6 as a model that delivers strong overall value in its segment, offering a balance of pricing, features and performance, while underscoring VinFast's commitment to developing products that align closely with the preferences of Indian consumers.

The Autocar India Awards is a prestigious annual awards program organized by Autocar India, one of India's leading automotive publications, to honor the most outstanding vehicles and brands in the market. With a history spanning more than 23 years, the awards are widely regarded for their credibility, and many past winners have gone on to achieve significant commercial success and lead their respective segments.

This year, the VinFast VF 6 impressed the jury with its market-focused approach to product development for India, where consumers increasingly prioritise long-term value, running costs and safety. The VF 6 was recognised as a model that meets these expectations effectively, while still maintaining high standards of design and technology.

A B-segment electric SUV, the VF 6 features a modern, compact yet robust design well suited to urban driving conditions. Its interior is thoughtfully crafted to maximise comfort for both driver and passengers, complemented by smart technology features and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that help enhance safety and convenience in everyday use.

The award at the Autocar India Awards 2026 represents an important milestone for the VF 6 and adds to VinFast's growing list of achievements as the brand expands across international markets. The recognition reflects VinFast's consistent strategy of making premium electric vehicles more accessible to a wider range of customers.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast India, stated, "We are proud that VinFast continues to be honored by one of the most prestigious awards programs in the Indian market, the Autocar India Awards 2026. This honour reflects the industry's appreciation for VinFast's premium yet accessible electric vehicles, and it motivates us to continue delivering modern, safe and sustainable electric mobility solutions for Indian customers."

Mr. Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor, Autocar India, said, "Getting the value equation right in India is never easy, but the well-equipped and practical VF 6 with its Rs sub-20 lakh price range does exactly that. It's a lot of car for the money."

With a structured investment strategy, VinFast is gradually building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem in India that integrates manufacturing, financial solutions, charging infrastructure, and after sales services to ensure a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience for customers. Guided by a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, and with products such as the VF 6, VinFast continues to advance its mission to accelerate the transition to green mobility in one of the world's most dynamic automotive markets.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: www.vinfastauto.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)