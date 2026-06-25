Virtuoso Music Launches India Operations with Creator-First Model

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Virtuoso Music, the UK-headquartered music firm, has launched operations in India, marking its first entry into South Asia.

The company is entering with an integrated model spanning original music creation, rights management, artist development and distribution. Repertoire across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu is already in production, with releases planned for early 2027. Virtuoso says it intends to build meaningfully across Indian music markets.

Virtuoso is introducing creator-first structures designed to better align the interests of creators and partners over the long term. The company believes this approach supports stronger creative relationships, encourages long-term investment in talent and helps build a more sustainable foundation for artists, collaborators and the music they create.

"India is one of the most exciting music markets in the world today, and we believe it will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of the global music ecosystem," a Virtuoso senior executive said. "Our focus is on working with exceptional talent, building strong and lasting partnerships, and creating something of enduring value in this market."

India's music segment grew 10 percent in 2025 to reach ₹59 billion, according to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026, with a forecast compound annual growth rate of 9 percent through 2028, taking the market to approximately ₹75 billion. The country had around 178 million audio-streaming users in 2025, with growth driven by streaming adoption, a young mobile-first listener base, and regional-language catalogues with growing international reach. India's position as one of the world's largest and fastest-growing music markets has made it a priority for international music companies seeking long-term growth.

Virtuoso will work with talent and rightsholders across the country to develop, manage and release music. The company will invest directly in marketing and release infrastructure behind each project, and will pursue sync licensing, brand partnerships and international placement opportunities to extend the reach of Indian repertoire into global markets. Catalogue management for existing rightsholders will also form part of Virtuoso's India offering, giving established catalogues access to the company's rights management and distribution infrastructure.

Virtuoso will announce a first wave of artist and industry partnerships in the coming months, as it continues to build out its presence across the Indian music market.

Market data cited in this release is sourced from the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026.

About Virtuoso Music

Virtuoso Music is a UK-based music company operating across rights management, distribution and artist consultancy. The company works with talent and rightsholders to protect and develop their work, and to ensure a greater share of revenue flows to the people who create it. With its India launch, Virtuoso extends its artist-centric model into one of the world's most dynamic music markets, combining original production, rights management and catalogue development under a single, creator-focused structure.

Media Contact

Virtuoso Music Media Team

media.india@virtuosomusic.co

www.virtuosomusic.co

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