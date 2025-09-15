Virtuoso Strengthens Presence in Pune with Strategic Expansion to AP4 Tech Park

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Virtuoso Projects & Engineers Pvt. Ltd., a respected leader in engineering services and industrial project management, announced today its strategic expansion to AP4 Tech Park in Wagholi, Pune. Developed by Amar Builders in collaboration with Pristine Properties, AP4 Tech Park has rapidly become one of Pune's most coveted business locations, attracting elite companies seeking premium infrastructure, outstanding connectivity, and a thriving business ecosystem.

Virtuoso Projects & Engineers is renowned for its ability to deliver complex industrial infrastructure projects, combining in-depth engineering expertise with meticulous project management. From conceptual planning and design to execution and commissioning, Virtuoso consistently meets high standards of quality, safety, and efficiency. With a robust portfolio in engineering, procurement, and construction, Virtuoso has continually reinforced its reputation for delivering precision, innovation, and reliability across industries. This expansion marks a significant milestone, enabling Virtuoso to serve clients more comprehensively and maintain its leadership role in industrial project solutions.

A Vision for Sustainable Growth

Virtuoso's decision to establish operations at AP4 Tech Park underlines its commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients across India, spanning sectors including automotive, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, logistics, warehousing, and data centres. The company's presence in the city positions it to further deepen collaborations with industry leaders and drive transformative growth across its service offerings.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Pravin Chaudhari, Director & CEO of Virtuoso Projects & Engineers, said, "Establishing our presence at AP4 Tech Park is a strategic step toward our long-term vision of industry leadership and operational excellence. While our current location has served us well, the move to AP4 represents an upgrade to an environment purpose-built for forward-looking businesses. The park's A-grade infrastructure, sustainability credentials, and strategic location with convenient metro and airport access perfectly support our mission of delivering best-in-class industrial solutions. The addition of sports and wellness amenities, along

with the collaborative environment AP4 Tech Park fosters, played an important role in our decision. Its connectivity to key industrial hubs such as Ranjangaon, Shikrapur, Chakan, and Talegaon will be instrumental as we expand our footprint in industrial infrastructure projects."

Innovation and Sustainability at its Core

Located in Kharadi Annexe, Pune's rapidly emerging commercial hotspot, AP4 Tech Park boasts cutting-edge infrastructure and an exceptional commitment to sustainability. The project has secured a Pre-Certified Platinum rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), reflecting Amar Builders 'dedication to developing eco-friendly and future-ready commercial environments.

"We are delighted to welcome Virtuoso to AP4 Tech Park," stated Mr. Hrishikesh Manjrekar, Executive Director at Amar Builders. "Virtuoso's choice highlights the value leading enterprises see in our thoughtfully designed, sustainable, and innovation-driven workspace. It confirms our vision of AP4 as a landmark development that empowers businesses to achieve new heights."

About AP4 Tech Park:

Strategically located in Kharadi Annexe, Wagholi, AP4 Tech Park is Amar Builders' landmark Garde A IT development, envisioned as a complete ecosystem for forward-thinking enterprises. Spanning over 4 million sq. ft. across four thoughtfully planned wings, it offers cutting-edge infrastructure, scalable floorplates, and future-ready amenities designed for businesses that demand more. With a focus on sustainable design, seamless connectivity, and holistic employee well-being, AP4 Tech Park is not just a place to work - it's a space to grow, connect, and thrive.

