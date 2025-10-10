Visa Unveils Key Partnerships and World-class Payment Innovations at Global Fintech Fest, 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, unveiled a range of cutting-edge solutions at the recently concluded Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025. Across the three days Visa made multiple announcements and product launches, highlighting their commitment to shaping the next chapter of digital payments in India, focusing on security, cross-border convenience, and the transformative potential of AI.

Here is an overview of the Key Announcements from Visa at GFF 2025:

At GFF, 2025, Visa unveiled its Payment Passkey solution with partners Razorpay, PhonePe, PayU and Juspay

With the Reserve Bank of India's new authentication framework paving the way for more diverse and robust security methods, Visa introduced the Visa Payment Passkey. This device-native solution enables consumers to authenticate payments using their fingerprint, facial recognition, or passcodes. Moving beyond OTPs, this innovation is designed to make transactions faster, simpler, and more secure.

Launching a Premium Forex Card for Corporate India with ICICI Bank

Visa, in partnership with ICICI Bank, launched the Corporate Sapphiro Forex Card, a first-of-its-kind prepaid forex card powered by Visa Infinite for entrepreneurs and corporate leaders. Designed for Indian businesses expanding internationally, this premium card is linked to a business account and comes with exclusive travel and lifestyle benefits valued at over ₹15,000.

Powering Revolut's New Payments Product for Borderless Transactions

Visa announced a new partnership with Revolut to enhance cross-border payments for Indians. The collaboration, announced on day two of GFF, synergizes India's robust payments ecosystem with Revolut's international spending platform. The upcoming prepaid card product will serve as a unified, intelligent hub for domestic and international payments, simplifying how Indians spend at home and abroad.

Unveiling a White Paper on the AI-Driven Future of Payments

Visa also unveiled its white paper, "From Automation to Autonomy: How Agentic AI is Revolutionising Payments." The paper explores how Agentic AI is reshaping commerce by enabling frictionless shopping, secure payments, and personalized connections. It breaks down the core technologies, market opportunities, and real-world use cases, detailing how Agentic AI can simplify travel, shopping, and business processes.

Visa Partners with Zenith Leisure to Launch New Multi-Currency Forex Card

Visa is powering a new Multi-Currency Prepaid Forex Card launched by Zenith Leisure Holidays Ltd. in partnership with Pismo. Designed for leisure travelers, corporate groups, and students, the card leverages the global acceptance and security of the Visa network. This initiative provides a secure, convenient, and cost-effective payment solution for Indians traveling overseas, enhancing their financial experience with features like multi-currency support and real-time processing.

Xoxoday Launches AI-Powered Co-Branded Card Programme with Visa

Visa has partnered with Xoxoday, a leading AI-powered rewards platform, to launch an innovative co-branded prepaid card programme. This initiative is set to transform the digital rewards, incentives, and employee benefits landscape for businesses. The programme leverages Visa's secure, global payment network to empower companies with scalable and flexible solutions for engaging employees and customers.

