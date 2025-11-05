VIVA Targets 5% of India's Louver Market with Its Next-Gen 0.7mm Aluminium System, Debuting at ACETECH Mumbai

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: India's architectural design landscape is set for a bold evolution as VIVA Metal Composite Panel, one of the country's leading manufacturers of facade materials, announces the launch of its 0.7mm Aluminium Louvers and Baffles at the ACETECH Exhibition, Mumbai, from November 6-9, 2025.

Engineered for both interior and exterior applications, the new range seamlessly integrates aesthetic expression, technical precision, and sustainable design. VIVA's next-generation aluminium system redefines the possibilities of modern architecture -- delivering beauty that performs and performance that endures.

"Design is no longer just visual -- it's experiential," says Mr. Prakash Jain, Director, VIVA Metal Composite Panel. "Our 0.7mm Louvers and Baffles reflect that philosophy. They give architects the freedom to shape light, sound, and space, while ensuring performance, durability, and sustainability. With this innovation, VIVA aims not just to participate in India's evolving facade market but to define its next chapter -- one that's smarter, greener, and more design-forward."

A New Benchmark in Design and Performance

VIVA's latest system represents a new standard in facade and ceiling innovation. With advanced interlocking technology, it ensures seamless alignment, concealed joints, and effortless installation for both small- and large-scale projects.

Available in Square Wave, Rectangular Wave, Sinusoidal Wave, and Baffle System profiles, each design lends a unique visual rhythm to architectural spaces -- enhancing both form and function. The system's modular design reduces installation time and maintenance costs, ensuring long-term value for developers and architects alike.

Every panel is coated with high-performance PVDF or polyester finishes for UV resistance, corrosion protection, and long-lasting color stability. These finishes are available in solid, metallic, textured, and woodgrain options, offering design flexibility for varied architectural typologies.

Sustainability Meets Innovation

Manufactured from 100% recyclable aluminium (AA 3003/3105), the 0.7mm series reflects VIVA's deep commitment to environmental responsibility. Produced through energy-efficient roll-forming and coating technologies, the product minimizes waste and aligns with the sustainability goals of green buildings and modern architecture.

A Market Poised for Growth

The louvers and baffles market in India is witnessing remarkable growth, estimated at around ₹2000 crore ([?] USD 240 million) by 2025, fuelled by rapid urbanization and a rising focus on energy-efficient design.

Globally, the architectural louvers market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025, while the Indian facade segment, including louvers and baffles, is valued at USD 3 billion in 2024 and expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2033.

With the launch of its 0.7mm Aluminium Louvers and Baffles, VIVA aims to capture 5% of the Indian market, setting new standards in design innovation and performance excellence.

Experience Innovation Live at ACETECH Mumbai

Join VIVA at ACETECH Mumbai, Booth E3, and witness how innovation meets imagination -- shaping the next era of architectural design.

Visitors will experience live demonstrations, real-world applications, and a curated showcase of finishes that exemplify VIVA's commitment to craftsmanship and creativity.

With over two decades of leadership in architectural materials, VIVA continues to inspire designers, builders, and visionaries to build smarter, more sustainable, and more expressive spaces -- where every surface tells a story.

