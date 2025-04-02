VLF India Launches Limited Edition Scooter, VLF Tennis Milano Edition at an Aggressive Price of INR 99,999

VMPL

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: Italian maker , VLF India, in collaboration with Velocifero Italy, a leading name in Electric mobility and know for its style and design, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive Limited Edition Scooter, VLF Tennis Milano Edition, priced aggressively at just INR 99,999. Designed for urban commuters and lifestyle enthusiasts, this high-performance electric scooter combines cutting-edge technology, style, and sustainability.

The Limited Edition Scooter, also known as the Tennis Milano Edition, will be available in a strictly limited run of just 200 units and will be sold parallel with the standard version of the Tennis which was launched recently in India. This exclusive launch marks a significant milestone for VLF India as it continues to redefine urban mobility with style in the country.

Key Features of the Limited Edition Milano Scooter:

* 130+ km Range on a Single Charge - Ensures extended rides with superior 2.6kwh battery efficiency.

* Removable Battery - Convenient and easy charging at home or the workplace.

* 5-Inch TFT Display with 3 Riding Modes - Customizable riding experience with a high-tech TFT interface and 3 riding modes.

* Bluetooth Connectivity - Enables smart features for seamless connectivity.

* Aluminium Swingarm - Enhances durability and ride stability and kerb weight of just 88kg

* Fast Charging (Fully Charges in 3 Hours) - Minimal downtime for maximum convenience.

Speaking on the launch, Tushar Shelke , Managing Director , VLF and Motohaus India, said, "The Milano edition Scooter is a game-changer in urban mobility. With its stylish Italian design, advanced features, and sustainable technology, we are proud to introduce a premium riding experience at an unmatched price point."

The Limited Edition Scooter, VLF Tennis Milano will be available for purchase exclusively at Motohaus showrooms in Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Delhi. With only 200 units available, customers are encouraged to secure their Milano Scooter by visiting or getting in touch with their nearest Motohaus Showroom before stocks run out.

For more information, visit www.motohaus.in or follow VLF India on https://www.instagram.com/vlf.india/?hl=en.

https://www.facebook.com/VLFIND/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)