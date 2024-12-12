VTEX Achieves AWS Consumer Goods Competency For Its Composable & Complete Commerce Platform that Advances Efficiency & Agility

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier B2C and B2B brands and retailers, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consumer Goods Competency. As an AWS Partner, VTEX has earned the AWS Consumer Good Competency designation, which recognizes its expertise in delivering validated solutions to help consumer goods brands overcome operational challenges within the industry. By leveraging deep industry knowledge and proven AWS solutions, VTEX empowers clients to streamline their operating models and achieve greater efficiency at scale.

VTEX has achieved the AWS Consumer Goods Competency, distinguishing itself as a provider that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success. This competency showcases VTEX's ability to serve as a global commerce platform that reinvents how enterprise brands develop, manufacture, distribute, and market their unified commerce strategy to manage changing consumer demands and heightened competition.

VTEX partners with enterprise B2C and B2B brands and retailers, delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine industry standards and accelerate growth. Top consumer goods brands like Decathlon, Unilever, Motorola, Whirlpool, and Stanley Black & Decker trust VTEX to streamline operations, boost productivity, and stay competitive. VTEX also enables the expansion of consumer goods brands into B2B and marketplace models, driving ongoing growth and success.

"Our AWS Consumer Goods Competency designation shows that VTEX excels in addressing global enterprise B2C and B2B business constraints with innovative solutions that advance their technology infrastructure and transform operational frameworks," said Santiago Naranjo, CRO at VTEX. "For today's premier brands and retailers, a unified commerce platform catered for enterprise is essential for differentiation. VTEX's composable and complete commerce platform empowers enterprises to engage customers effectively, optimize operations, and globally lead their industry."

VTEX ROI ADVANTAGE

Enterprises using VTEX saw a 133% ROI, USD 17.1 million in business growth, and saved USD 5.8 million after migrating from legacy commerce platforms, as detailed in Forrester-commissioned VTEX TEI report here.

Enterprise brands migrating to VTEX have reaped the substantial benefits of the composable and complete commerce platform, gaining the significant value that global leaders experience. This recognition aligns perfectly with VTEX being named the exclusive vendor selected 'Customers' Choice' in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce Report here, emphasizing VTEX's leadership in meeting enterprise customer needs in the evolving global commerce landscape. By optimizing digital commerce infrastructure, VTEX is facilitating profitable growth for enterprises in 43 countries worldwide.

AWS Specializations, including Competencies, help customers find a short list of trusted cloud technology partners with diverse expertise whose knowledge, services, and solutions have been extensively validated by AWS. The AWS Competency Program identifies partners with demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success in specific sectors. These AWS Partners have passed a rigorous technical validation, specific to the Consumer Goods industry, rooted in the AWS Well-Architected Framework for designing, building, and operating reliable, secure, and efficient solutions in the cloud.

