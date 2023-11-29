VTION Digital Appoints Srividya TN to Drive Growth & Strategic Business Development Partnerships

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 29: VTION Digital, a leading consumer behaviour measurement & analytics company, is proud to announce the appointment of Srividya TN as the new Sales and Business Development Head, effective 20th November 2023.

In this pivotal role, Srividya will lead initiatives to further strengthen VTION Digital's position in the marketing & analytics technologies sector, focusing on consumer insights using passive measurement technology solutions, customer success management and market expansion.

Srividya, who brings a wealth of experience from reputed companies like Kantar and Unilever, where she steered key functions successfully, is poised to leverage her expertise to propel VTION Digital to new heights.

"We are excited to welcome Srividya to Team VTION," said Manoj Dawane, Founder & CEO at VTION Digital. "With our commitment to assisting brands in the digital world with key insights driven out of privacy first transparent measurements, she will play a crucial role in driving our sales and business development strategies."

Srividya expressed eagerness about joining VTION Digital, stating, "I am impressed by what VTION has achieved in the last couple of years with using technology to drive transparency in measurement and generating valuable insights for brands, a clear need in the digital space. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and expanding our reach in key industry sectors like FMCG, White Goods and D2C & Ecommerce Platforms."

VTION is recognized for key consumer behaviour analytics initiatives, using their patented technology. VTION has caught the attention of key sectors in marketing & advertising industry and have large customers like HUL, ITC, Airtel and others on their client list. The addition of Srividya underscores the company's commitment to excellence and growth in in coming years.

* With legitimate consumer data becoming increasingly tougher to get hold of, especially with privacy norms tightening and consumer identifiers like Third Party Cookie being deprecated, there is a clear need for segment level behavioural data for consumer behaviour as well as competition understanding.

* VTION Digital is a consumer intelligence company with first party Android smartphone applications usage data from over 80,000 panellists in Urban India collected passively with our patented technology. The panel is fully opt-in and incentivized. The panellist installs the VTION Digital App from Google Play store, having passed all the security requirements of Google.

* VTION Digital's panel is built and maintained to statistically represent over 379 Mn Android smartphone Urban users from all states of India, which account for over 80% of the overall digital spends in the country.

* Data collected is on App Usage, Ads exposed on social media & Online Video and Ecommerce In-App journeys mapped to various product categories from searches to cart additions. All this is collected in Real Time, facilitated by VTION Digital's patented technology, generating over 25 Mn lines of data every day.

* Assimilated data is visualised in dashboards and periodic presentations that are consumed by FMCG & ecommerce companies, advertising & media agencies, app owners & platforms, publishers and market research agencies. VTION Digital works with the leading companies in these fields in India and is now expanding its footprint to APAC countries in the coming year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)