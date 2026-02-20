WaveMaker Fuses Design and Development with Architecture-first Agentic Application Generation System for Enterprise Dev Teams

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20: WaveMaker, a leading application platform provider for enterprise-grade web and mobile applications, today announced the availability of its new agentic application generation system, designed to target a growing need for a standardized AI-powered development model for design-led, long-lived enterprise applications.

This announcement also marks WaveMaker's entry into the GenAI powered software development space with a carefully architected platform that empowers enterprise application development teams to deliver AI speed with predictable quality and controlled costs.

"Businesses and their custom application teams are under the twin pressures of quickly taking advantage of agentic AI while ensuring it delivers guaranteed outcomes at predictable costs," said Vijay Prasanna Pullur, Co-founder and CEO at WaveMaker. "WaveMaker solves this challenge by enabling organizations to build design-first, architecture-first and standards-first applications for businesses minus the typical complexity and cost."

"This launch is strong evidence of our aligned vision and purpose with our partner WaveMaker: enabling AI-native software development and building better applications faster for the AI era," said Mikko Jarva, Head of Portfolio & Architecture in Nokia's Network Monetization Platform unit.

"Blue Yonder is using WaveMaker to support extensibility in areas of our supply chain solutions. This launch is part of our continued efforts to accelerate AI-enabled capabilities for customers," said Nunzio Esposito, Chief Design Officer at Blue Yonder.

WaveMaker offers its new agentic application generation system as a hybrid integrated developer environment (IDE) that integrates agentic prompts with a visual canvas and code editor. Its unique two-pass code generation methodology preserves a standardized, structured application development pattern with an architecture-first approach to automating developer tasks with agents. When developers submit Figma design files and natural language prompts, the system generates a tech stack-agnostic application markup with architectural guardrails verified by developers before triggering markup-to-code generation via a deterministic engine. This preserves the speed and intuitive nature of AI-assisted development while ensuring enterprise-quality outcomes at lower, predictable LLM costs.

About WaveMaker

WaveMaker is headquartered in the Dallas metro area with global customers in regulated industries who have built and shipped applications in use by millions of consumers and business users. Modern application development teams choose WaveMaker as an agentic AI powered, no-compromise, full-stack productivity multiplier to deterministically generate beautifully designed, commercial-grade web and mobile applications that are performant and secure at scale. For businesses, WaveMaker delivers guaranteed architecture, accuracy and quality at predictable, low AI costs for complex, iterative and integrated application development.

