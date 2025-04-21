WCG 2025 National Showdown India to Launch in Partnership with Upthrust Esports

VMPL

Seoul [South Korea] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: Global esports festival WCG (World Cyber Games) announced that its 2025 edition will feature a National Showdown in India this September, in partnership with India's premier esports company, Upthrust Esports.

Following the success of WCG 2024, which introduced a creator-focused format for the first time, WCG 2025 will host National Showdowns in Korea, India, and the Philippines, culminating in a global festival in Indonesia this December.

The Indian edition, titled WCG 2025 National Showdown India, will spotlight popular Indian gaming creators as they face off in Creator Rumble, a unique competition format that blends gaming skill with board-game-style randomness. Originally launched in 2024, Creator Rumble has rapidly grown into WCG's signature IP, offering a dynamic mix of competition, entertainment, and unpredictability.

To bring this event to life, WCG's organizer Bigpicture Interactive has partnered with Upthrust Esports, one of India's leading event producers known for its work with gaming influencers and community-driven content.

"India is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing gaming communities in the world," said Kyungjun Min, Director of Global IP Strategy Division at Bigpicture Interactive. "We're excited to collaborate with Upthrust Esports to deliver a creator-first experience that truly reflects India's passion for gaming and entertainment."

"We are thrilled to partner with WCG to bring the world's premier gaming festival to India's doorstep. This Collaboration not only showcases the incredible talent & passion of our gaming community but also paves the way for a new era of opportunities - where Top Indian Creators will be participating & winning team will go against top global creators in the WCG Festival 2025 at the global stage. Together WCG & Upthrust are redefining what gaming & entertainment means in India & beyond." said Kartik Sabherwal, Founder & CEO, Upthrust Esports

More details on the lineup of creators, competition format, and streaming platforms will be announced in the coming weeks.

About WCG (World Cyber Games)

Founded in 2000, WCG is one of the world's most iconic esports festivals. Today, it serves as a global platform that connects creators, gamers, and fans through interactive events and content.

About Bigpicture Interactive

Bigpicture Interactive is a South Korea-based media and esports company and the official organizer of WCG. The company specializes in creator-centered festival IPs that blend competitive gaming with audience engagement. https://www.bigpi.co/en/

About Upthrust Esports

Upthrust Esports is a leading Indian esports event production company known for hosting large-scale tournaments and creator-based gaming shows. It is widely recognized for bridging brand engagement and gaming culture in India.

Links

Official Announcement: https://www.instagram.com/p/DIsgpwCoxN2/?igsh=emMwcnB5M2R4NHJo

WCG Website: www.wcg.com

YouTube: @WorldCyberGamesOfficial

Social Media: Instagram / Facebook / TikTok

Newsletter: Subscribe to WCG 2025 Updates

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)