WE-AI Concludes First Maiden Phase of Workshops and Seminars Across Kashmir

NewsVoir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28: Marking a significant milestone in student-led innovation and outreach, the WE-AI (Women Empowerment-Artificial Intelligence) Club has successfully concluded the first phase of its maiden series of workshops and seminars conducted across the Kashmir Valley.

Founded by Taleyn Tatheer Khan and co-founded by Aiza Naveed Shah under the mentorship of Priyanka Bharghav from Admit Kard, the initiative reached multiple educational institutions, including Kashmir Harvard, Green Valley Educational Institute, Presentation Convent School, Crescent Public School, SRM Welkin School Sopore, Birla Open Minds International School, and GD Goenka Public School.

Over the course of five days, the club engaged students through a series of structured sessions focused on Artificial Intelligence, engineering fundamentals, and the role of women in technology-driven fields. The workshops were designed not only to introduce technical concepts but also to cultivate confidence, leadership, and a spirit of inquiry among participants.

Unlike conventional classroom learning, the WE-AI sessions emphasized interactive engagement, including live demonstrations, idea discussions, and problem-solving exercises. Students were encouraged to explore how AI can be applied to real-life challenges, particularly in areas that impact society at large.

"The completion of this first phase is just the beginning. Our goal is to build a sustained ecosystem where students--especially young women--feel empowered to lead in technology and innovation," said Taleyn Tatheer Khan.

"We wanted to move beyond awareness and create actual engagement. Seeing students actively participate and express curiosity about AI has been the most rewarding outcome," added Aiza Naveed Shah.

Mentor Priyanka Bharghav noted that early exposure to emerging technologies plays a crucial role in shaping future-ready students and bridging the gap between aspiration and opportunity.

The successful conclusion of this phase signals the emergence of WE-AI as a youth-driven movement with long-term vision, with plans already underway for advanced workshops, mentorship programs, and student-led innovation projects in the next phase.

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