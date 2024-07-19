"We have reached an altogether new audience" - International Sufi Icon Bismil on his Latest Release Tere Naino Se

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 19: After garnering applauds for 'Kehna Galat Galat' International Sufi icon Bismil has once again enchanted audiences with his latest release, Tere Naino Se, which released on July 4th. This soulful track has already begun to captivate hearts worldwide, further establishing Bismil's unparalleled ability to connect with listeners through his profound music and lyrics. Reflecting on the journey of this song, Bismil shared, "Bismil has always been existent because of the love of the fans and the followers over social media. I am always grateful and thankful for all the support and love that the people have shown for all these years. Although I have released multiple cover songs earlier, releasing something original is always different and has got a different feeling altogether."

Tere Naino Se is more than just a song; it's a heartfelt expression that resonates deeply with those who listen. Bismil emphasized the personal significance of this track, stating, "This song is very close to my heart, and through this song, we have reached an altogether new audience. People who did not know me for my originals have started to follow me again. I am really thankful to them for sharing their loving support for this song as well."

The authenticity and passion embedded in Tere Naino Se are palpable, He expressed his hopes for the song, saying, "This song is very special to my heart, and I'm expecting all my fans to show the same love for this song as they have shown for all my shayaris and songs."

Bismil's ability to blend traditional Sufi elements with contemporary sounds creates a unique musical experience that appeals to a broad audience. For those yet to experience the magic of Tere Naino Se, now is the perfect time to dive into the soulful world Bismil has so beautifully crafted.

Click on the link to watch the song: https://youtu.be/KjGWpanYDqo

