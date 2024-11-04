Wellness Lifestyle Launches Jalasya: An End-to-End Technology Stack for Regenerative Wellness Estates, Rooted in Blue Economy Principles

ATK

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 4: Wellness Lifestyle (WL) announces the global launch of the Jalasya technology stack. Built on the Blue Economy framework pioneered by Gunter Pauli, author of the acclaimed "The Blue Economy" book series, the Jalasya stack uses an open-source format that can be continuously upgraded and aspires to set new standards in regenerative wellness developments and operations.

Developed over five years, Jalasya was recently selected by the āyushća estates of the IIT Alumni Council for their upcoming campuses in Goa, NCR, and Madhya Pradesh. Jalasya was also recently featured in the book, "Accelerate Your Journey" which outlines the sustainability philosophy of the Climate Resilience Platform - a consortium of Gunter Pauli's ZERI, Development Alternatives and Wellness Lifestyle Foundation. The consortium is led by Dr Ashok Khosla, a sustainability pioneer widely recognised for his contributions to the field and for popularising the concept on international platforms. Early in his career, Khosla collaborated with Professor Roger Revelle, co-developing the groundbreaking environmental course "Natural Sciences 118" at Harvard, which shaped many students' perspectives, including that of Nobel Laureate Al Gore. This course led to The Survival Equation, one of the first definitive textbooks on environmental sustainability.

"The wellness movement has the potential to influence behaviours and choices," said Christina Watson, spokesperson of Wellness Lifestyle (WL). "We can create awareness, inspire change; and also, be the change. Jalasya, our pioneering Thalasso-Aqua Technology Stack, was developed to be the change we wish to see in the world. At WL, we are incorporating the Blue Economy principles as fundamental to all our wellness projects for self-sufficiency, ecological responsibility, and social equity and contribute to building hyper-local economies".

Wellness Lifestyle (www.wellnesslifestyle.com) developed the Jalasya stack in partnership with the start-ups supported by the IIT Alumni Council, and it goes beyond advocacy to action. One of the startups that contributed to developing the paradigms embodied in the stack is the Prakriti Prerna Foundation (PPF). PPF was started three years ago with a revolutionary vision of 'flourishing forests and thriving wildlife'. The PPF pilot projects are distributed over a 100 sqkm area adjoining the 1500 sqkm Bandhavgarh forest in central India.

According to award-winning climate change warrior, IIT Alumni Council Life Fellow and PPF Founder, Srinivas Rachakonda, "We have seen thirty feet high trees grow in less than thirty months and organic farms producing up to 150 tons per acre per annum of fruits and 40 tons per acre per annum of vegetables. A prudent combination of traditional wisdom and cutting-edge technologies achieved this performance. Several of these protocols and technologies are now part of the Jalasya stack for the biodynamic farming module of the āyushća campuses. We are happy to have been able to contribute to its development."

The Jalasya stack is relevant to all kinds of real estate formats. Founder of Beeja Luxury, Geetika Saigal, a TED speaker and celebrity author, remarked, "As an Advisor to the āyushća Goa team, I get to meet so many high-net-worth individuals excited about luxury wellness properties in the USD 5 million+ bracket. But in reality, the truly discerning buyers won't commit unless developers genuinely deliver on their promises--real sustainability, wellness facilities, and Jalasya-level infrastructure. That's what makes the difference."

Wellness Lifestyle (https://www.wellnesslifestyle.com/)

WL is a niche 360-degree wellness ecosystem. Its mission is to empower individuals to embrace wellness as a way of life and institutions to facilitate it. WL is driven by the conviction that true wellness begins with self-responsibility, flourishes in nurturing environments, and extends beyond the individual to embrace the well-being of people, communities, and the planet. Wellness Lifestyle is actively shaping a new paradigm with dimensions essential for our time - integrating 'proactive' healthcare, 'wellness' hospitality, 'conscious' luxury, and 'regenerative' habitats to redefine what it truly means to live well.

Beeja Luxury (https://www.beejadigital.com/)

Beeja Luxury is the high-end brand advisory arm of Beeja House, India's top brand mentoring platform. Focused on sustainable sophistication, Beeja Luxury shapes projects that balance elegance with conscious living. Beeja Digital brings storytelling expertise to the digital space, helping brands make a powerful impact online. Together, they extend Beeja House's mission to elevate brands in both the luxury and digital spheres.

The Climate Resilience Platform (CRP)

CRP is an advisory platform from the IIT Alumni Council that leverages cutting-edge technologies and sustainable frameworks to help countries, cities, communities, and campuses enhance their climate resilience. With key partners, including the IIT Alumni Council, Development Alternatives, ZERI, and the Wellness Lifestyle Foundation, the CRP offers actionable strategies and protocols for fostering resilient, sustainable environments. Details are available in Beeja House's recently launched book Accelerate Your Journey on Amazon.

āyushća (www.ayushca.org)

IIT Alumni Council is catalysing a transformative approach to wellness-centric developments through the āyushća hamlets/estates. The 23 āyushća (www.ayuhsca.org) campuses are being built as sustainable wellness hamlets and estates, incorporating some of the most advanced net zero, zero discharge and zero freshwater technologies. The first three āyushća campuses are being built in India in Goa, Delhi NCR and Madhya Pradesh.

Prakriti Prerna Foundation (PPF) (www.prakritiprerna.org)

Founded by the much-awarded climate change warrior and IIT Alumni Council life fellow Srinivas Rachakonda, the six PPF pilot projects are distributed over ten square kilometres of pristine, relatively uninhabited nature near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. PPF has successfully converted a virtual wasteland into a dense forest integrated with organic farms.

Prior to setting up PPF in 2021, Srinivas helped build the Reliance Refinery Complex at Jamnagar in the early nineties and currently serves as Senior Advisor to McKinsey and Co. PPF is the principal concept development and test laboratory for the forest restoration and organic farming modules of all the āyushća campuses.

