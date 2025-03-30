When Legends Play, Nivia Leads: Official Ball and Apparel Partner of Brazil vs. India Football Spectacle

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30: Nivia Sports, India's Premium Sports Brand, proudly announces its collaboration with Football+ Academy as the official apparel and ball partner for the much-anticipated Brazil Legends vs. India All-Stars match. Scheduled for 30th March 2025 at 7:00 PM at Chennai's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, this historic event will feature renowned Brazilian football legends from the 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning squad competing against an ensemble of India's finest football talents.

In this landmark match, Nivia Sports will outfit both teams and supply the official match ball, the Shastra Legends--a special edition of the Nivia Shastra 2.0 Thermobonded football. This state-of-the-art ball boasts a unique eight-panel design for enhanced accuracy and a dimpled texture to improve aerodynamics, ensuring optimal performance under all weather conditions.

Marking another milestone in Indian football history, Nivia was the brand behind the first ever Made-in-India FIFA approved football in 1982. Now, with the launch of the Shastra Legends ball, the brand continues to set new benchmarks in innovation and craftsmanship, reaffirming its position as a leader in Indian sports manufacturing.

The players will also don exclusive jerseys designed to pay tribute to Brazil's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, blending tradition with innovation and celebrating global football heritage.

"This game transcends mere competition; it celebrates football's rich legacy and underscores India's growing prominence on the global stage," said Rajesh Kharabanda, Chairman and MD at Nivia Sports. "Our specially crafted Shastra Legends ball and bespoke jerseys embody our commitment to innovation and our passion for the beautiful game. As a brand with a 90-year heritage, we are honored to bridge generations of footballing talent and inspire future players."

The event promises an exhilarating experience, featuring Brazilian icons such as Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, alongside Coach Dunga, facing off against an India All-Stars team led by Coach Prasanta Banerjee. This match not only celebrates football's storied past but also highlights India's ascending trajectory in international football.

With a legacy spanning nearly a century, Nivia Sports continues to be a trailblazer in Indian sports equipment manufacturing. From its inception to its current status as a leading sports brand, the company remains steadfast in its dedication to innovation, quality, and the pursuit of athletic excellence across India.

