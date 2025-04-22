Whistling Woods International Announces Admissions for July 2025 Intake; Entrance Exam Scheduled From April 24 to 26 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Whistling Woods International (WWI) has announced its entrance exam schedule for the July 2025 intake. Prospective students interested in pursuing a career in film, media & creative arts fields can apply for WWI's full-time degree, post-graduate, and diploma programmes, which are offered in association with the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). With a strong alumni network of over 3,700 graduates excelling across the media and entertainment industry, WWI provides a solid foundation for aspiring professionals.

WWI is recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) and has also been awarded the Excellence in Creative & Performing Arts at the 6th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards in 2019. Additionally, WWI is globally acclaimed, having been listed among the 'Top Institutes of Influence' by Forbes India.

Applications are now open for all the programmes in Filmmaking, Animation & Game Design, Fashion & Costume Design, Visual Communication Design, Media Communication & Management, Acting, and Music. These courses combine hands-on learning with industry- aligned education to prepare students for thriving careers in their chosen fields.

Entrance Exam Dates

The entrance exams are scheduled for April 24, 25 & 26, 2025, with dates allocated to specific courses as follows:

- 24 April 2025 - BSc Filmmaking, MA Filmmaking, MA Screenwriting, Diploma in Screenwriting, BA Music Production C Composition

- 25 April 2025 - BDes Animation, BDes Game Design, BDes Fashion Design, BA Acting

- 26 April 2025 - BBA Media C Communication, MBA Media C Entertainment, BDes Visual Communication Design (VCD)

How to Apply

Students can register and submit their applications through www.whistlingwoods.co.in or contact +91 8828022630 for additional information.

