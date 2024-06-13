Whitehats Technologies Unveils Compliance Foresight: the Future of GRC Management

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 13: Whitehats Technologies, an emerging leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Privacy space, proudly unveils its flagship product: Compliance Foresight. As a five-year-old organization dedicated to innovation, Whitehats Technologies has crafted this solution specifically for the dynamic needs of modern digital businesses.

Why Compliance Foresight?

Built on a flexible design using next-generation technologies, Compliance Foresight is set to transform the GRC experience for organizations of all sizes. Here's how:

* Lightweight & Modular Architecture: The software's modular design ensures that clients can easily customize and scale their GRC solutions.

* Prebuilt Compliances & Workflows: Compliance Foresight comes with built-in compliance standards, workflows, and notifications, allowing clients to get up and running swiftly.

* Deployment Flexibility: Choose from on-premise, SaaS, or hybrid deployment models to meet your data management and scalability needs.

Key Features:

* Data Localization: To ensure compliance and security, data for SaaS clients is stored in their respective AWS/Azure regions.

* Comprehensive Compliance Coverage: The software includes libraries and regulatory requirements such as ISO 27001, PCIDSS, RBI Cyber Security Compliance, SEBI Cyber Security guidelines, ISO 22301, ISO 27701, and more.

* Customizable Compliance: The platform is highly adaptable, enabling organizations to include existing compliance frameworks or build new ones as needed.

* Make in India Support: Fully aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative, the platform offers robust support to meet diverse client requirements.

Join the Revolution

Whitehats Technologies is actively seeking new partners and distributors to enhance the customer experience and expand its footprint in the Indian market. The company remains committed to continuous investment in building a winning team and delivering unmatched value to its customers.

"We are thrilled to launch Compliance Foresight, our flagship GRC product, and invite all partners to experience a new era of GRC management. With minimal challenges and straightforward configurations, organizations can now manage their compliance needs more effectively," said a company spokesperson.

The Right Solution at the Right Time:

Embracing next-generation technologies, Whitehats Technologies is poised to scale operations in the GRC space, benefiting organizations across the board. Discover how Compliance Foresight can streamline your GRC processes and drive your business forward.

Experience the future of GRC with Compliance Foresight by Whitehats Technologies - where innovation meets compliance.

To know more on this platform, follow: https://whitehats.tech/US/governance-risk-compliance/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)