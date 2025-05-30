Why Bommasandra Is Gaining Attention Among Property Investors

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30: Bengaluru's real estate is in a constant race against time, cranes shifting as fast as jobs and skyscrapers reaching as high as ambition. When people no longer want merely a window view of the world but the freedom to venture out into open skies and claim it?

That's where the tale of South Bengaluru goes off on a tangent -- and Iconhomz comes into being. Not with advertising hoardings and glossy brochures, but with a softly evolving dream: living spaces, communities, and homes that breathe life, and spaces that evoke contemplation and celebration. They are not like typical builders, who concentrate on square footage and price tags, because they build for generations to come.

Their "Conscious Living" philosophy is brought to life in each project, where green design meets human-scale architecture. With a history of punctual delivery and low-density development, Iconhomz projects are as appealing to homebuyers as they are to long-term investors looking for value-driven growth. Iconhomz, with a 12-year legacy, is known for creating efficient, conscious living spaces--delivering 3.75 million sq ft to over 3,000+ happy families.

Where city convenience and village tranquillity meet, a new city way of life is being written -- where dream 2 BHK residences and luxury villa plots are investments, yes, but statements of what individuals want to live, work, and be a part of.

Bommasandra-Chandapura: The New Hub of Conscious Living and Growth

Situated near Electronic City, one of the biggest IT parks in Bangalore, the Bommasandra-Chandapura corridor used to be a center of industry. It is now being repurposed as a centre of conscious living, where infrastructure, nature, and lifestyle are being discovered in a stunning synergy.

At the forefront of this evolution are two thoughtfully designed projects by Iconhomz: the luxury villa plotted complex - Grand Icon 3 plotted development project, and the high-end 2BHK apartment complex - Icon Micasa.

Both these developments find their inclusion in the lifestyle fabric of this up-and-coming district, which offers lifestyle enhancements that are apt for modern families, investors, and professionals.

What Makes Grand Icon 3 More Than Just a Project

With Bengaluru expanding its city limits by leaps and bounds, the demand for proper planning, sustainability, and connectivity in residential areas has never been greater. Against this backdrop stands Grand Icon 3 by Iconhomz as a significant development, not in terms of its size, but in its purpose and strategic location. Over 60% of Grand Icon 3 homes are sold out. It's not some master-planned layout -- it's one of the fastest-selling developments in South Bengaluru. Spread over 5 acres in Bommasandra, close to Electronic City Phase 1, Grand Icon 3 presents a rare set of villa plots measuring 1200 and 1500 sq.ft. Both RERA and BMRDA have approved, it incorporates more than 20 lifestyle amenities and limits plot orientations to Vaastu-friendly East- and West-facing sites, appealing both to functional and cultural aspirations.

Connectivity is a prime asset. The property is only 5 minutes away from the future Bommasandra Metro Station, which is part of Bengaluru's growing Namma Metro network. It also enjoys la inkage with NICE Road, the STRR (Satellite Town Ring Road), PRR (Peripheral Ring Road), and suburban rail networks, enhancing commute facilities along the southern corridor. Additionally, the upcoming Hosur International Airport, located only 20 minutes away, will likely improve the region's accessibility further in the near future.

The project is also near to Bengaluru's most significant corporate centers, such as the E-city SEZ that houses Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Biocon, HCL, and numerous others. Aside from IT, the industrial context around includes pharma, automobile, electronics, and manufacturing players, making Bommasandra a nexus of varied economic activity. As far as social infrastructure is concerned, the location of Grand Icon 3 provides connectivity to schools, hospitals, and malls, catering to the requirements of today's urban families. With the traffic flow facilitated by the E-city to Silk Board Elevated Expressway, the area becomes more feasible for daily commutes.

Though it does not have the scale of mega-townships, Grand Icon 3 is a concentrated, strategic development in one of Bengaluru's fastest-developing areas -- a model that shows how denser, more connected and context-sensitive residential plans can define the future of suburban dwelling.

Icon Micasa: Exclusive Premium 2BHK Community

As Bengaluru's southern belt keeps growing into a vibrant technology and industrial city, the need for strategically located, mid-size housing units is gradually rising. Responding to this need, Iconhomz introduces Icon Micasa -- an exclusive 2BHK community located in Bommasandra, adjacent to the fast-developing Electronic City Phase 1. This development is particularly notable for its proximity to large employment zones; it sits just behind HCL Technologies, placing over 1,00,000 employees and 180+ companies within 20-minute radii.

Every apartment at Icon Micasa has 2BHK with 52% UDS, design that speaks volumes of a thoughtful attitude towards space efficiency. With rental yield up to 8%, and in a neighborhood set to appreciate in capital value thanks to Current & Upcoming infrastructural projects such as the Bommasandra Metro Station, Hosur International Airport, and increased NICE Road and, Sub urban Railway, PRR & STRR connectivity, the development finds favor with end-users as well as long-term investors.

Icon Micasa also keeps pace with changing lifestyle requirements. It includes 30+ terrace-based lifestyle features, is 100% Vaastu compliant. With RERA and BMRDA approvals, and guaranteeing regulatory transparency. Its easy access to all major hubs, schools, hospitals, shopping centres, corporates, E-city SEZ and firms like Infosys, Wipro, Biocon, and TCS, along with major industry segments like IT, pharma, electronics, and manufacturing, makes it optimal destination in Bengaluru's expanding economic grid. With the E-city to Silk Board Elevated Expressway easing traffic movement, the locality becomes even more viable for daily commuters.

The Power of Timing: Why Now?

Whereas developments such as Provident Woodfield, Mahaveer Hillstone, Prestige Kings County, and RK Township by are priced between Rs7000 to Rs8500 per sq. ft., Grand Icon 3 stands out - luxury living in a package for only Rs5999 per sq. ft.

This is not only a cost-efficient, but value-backed desirability.

* For investor gain, this offers phenomenal capital appreciation as the region is developing at a phenomenal rate

* Space to construct their dream residence on a large villa plot for families.

* And, for both, a lifestyle to dream of - it's peaceful, connected, and abounding in possibilities.

Conclusion: A Future That Feels Like Home

Whereas quick development and fad trends have enabled instant adoption of quick fixes, Iconhomz's provision of Icon Micasa and Grand Icon 3 is something more profound: flexibility, value, and vision.

They provide answers to the contemporary homeowner's questions: Can I be connected and relaxed? Can I customize my own place or enter it quickly? Can I reside in a place that develops along with me?

These projects reflect a thoughtful response to the shifting priorities of modern urban living. They are built not just for today's needs, but with foresight for the lifestyle shifts of tomorrow. In a market flooded with fleeting options, Iconhomz stands out by building communities rooted in long-term livability. With South Bengaluru taking centre stage, Iconhomz guarantees that your investment isn't merely in real estate -- it's in a life, a neighbourhood, and a tomorrow that feels like home.

