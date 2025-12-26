Winter In Moscow: Fairy-Tale Season For Indian Travellers

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 26: Moscow is becoming an increasingly popular destination among Indian travellers -- and the trend is rising rapidly. In the first half of 2025 alone, arrivals from India grew by 43 percent year-on-year, confirming the strong interest Indian tourists have in exploring the Russian capital.

Although summer remains the traditional peak season, more and more Indian visitors are discovering the magic of Moscow in winter. According to Indian travel companies, New Year Moscow is already one of the most beloved festive destinations -- a place where sparkling lights, snowy streets and warm Russian hospitality create a truly enchanting holiday atmosphere.

Moscow is a year-round resort city with hundreds of festivals, cultural events and immersive programmes. For Indian tourists, winter in Moscow feels like a fairy tale brought to life: shimmering decorations, cosy cafes, snow-covered boulevards, vibrant markets, and a full calendar of indoor and outdoor entertainment.

Snow, Sparkle & Outdoor Magic

The heart of the winter season is the large citywide programme Winter in Moscow, running from 1 December 2025 to 28 February 2026. More than 400 festival venues across the capital will host over a thousand events -- from creative workshops and charity performances to food tastings, theatrical shows, guided tours and open-air celebrations. One of its brightest highlights is the beloved Journey to Christmas festival, turning the city into an illuminated world of festive performances, music and seasonal traditions.

The beloved Journey to Christmas festival, part of Winter in Moscow, will feature educational and entertainment programmes across 35 venues citywide. More than 6,400 master classes, over 4,900 hours of sports activities, and more than 1,700 New Year performances await guests, with special attention to charity events. Visitors can also enjoy a dazzling array of festive decorations, beautifully lit streets, interactive installations, workshops, and traditional holiday activities, creating a truly enchanting Christmas experience throughout the city.

Skating is one of Moscow's favourite winter pastimes. This year the city will open 26 skating rinks, including the massive rink at VDNH, the elegant ice paths of Gorky Park, bright rink based right on the Red Square and a spectacular new rink in Kolomenskoye -- a 1.7-kilometre illuminated ice route along the Moscow River embankment, the longest in Europe, decorated with 140 kilometres of lights. Ten major rinks will also host special figure-skating shows inspired by Russian fairy tales.

There is also plenty of classic winter fun: snow-scooter tours, husky rides, sledding hills, family competitions, ice fort building and lively outdoor performances. Many festival zones host winter games, music and activities for all ages.

And, of course, Moscow's winter decor is a spectacle of its own. Different parts of the city transform into themed fantasy worlds: one central street becomes a pastel "marshmallow lane," another turns into a row of charming gingerbread houses, while a third transforms into a shimmering winter forest. Even an evening walk becomes unforgettable.

Timeless Traditions & Living Heritage

For visitors eager to experience Russia's rich traditions, winter offers exceptional opportunities. The Moscow Estates Festival brings together fifteen historic mansions and noble estates, each offering theatrical performances, immersive walks, storytelling shows, family quests and guided tours. Actors in elegant historical costumes recreate scenes of aristocratic life, allowing visitors to step into the world of 18th- and 19th-century Russia.

Another warm and atmospheric highlight is Moscow Tea Time -- a citywide celebration of the capital's centuries-old tea culture. Hotels, cafes and cultural venues host samovar ceremonies, tasting sessions, and workshops on traditional pastries. For Indian travellers, for whom tea is also an essential part of daily life, this tradition becomes a meaningful and familiar point of connection.

Warm Spaces & Winter Art Escapes

When temperatures drop, Moscow offers endless indoor experiences.

Moscow's world-class museums provide the perfect escape from the cold. The Tretyakov Gallery, the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts and the Kremlin Armoury invite visitors to explore masterpieces of global art, rare artefacts, icons, jewellery collections and decorative treasures -- ideal for long, inspiring winter afternoons.

Winter is also the best moment to enjoy Russia's legendary ballet traditions. Performances of The Nutcracker, Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty staged in Moscow's historic theatres offer the full sense of winter enchantment and artistic grandeur.

Families and leisure-seekers will find plenty of warm entertainment as well. Dream Island, the largest indoor amusement park in Europe, offers themed zones, rides and attractions for all ages. The heated Radisson River Cruise takes travellers along the Moscow River to admire the city's illuminated skyline from a cosy panoramic boat. Shopping malls and designer markets complete the picture, offering everything from luxury boutiques to seasonal gifts.

Step Into Moscow's Movie Magic

This winter, travellers also can step directly into the world of filmmaking thanks to Moskino Cinema Park -- an outdoor film village featuring more than 20 themed spaces, atmospheric streets and four fully equipped professional pavilions representing different cinematic eras and styles. Throughout the winter, the park will host special festive programmes, warm seasonal drinks and unique photo zones inspired by classic films.

Those who want to explore filmmaking even deeper can visit Gorky Film Studio, where guided tours take guests through authentic sets, shooting corridors and historic interiors. Visitors learn about behind-the-scenes film professions and discover how timeless films were created.

For Indian travellers, these experiences have special resonance: Moscow already appears in several Bollywood productions -- and its film-friendly infrastructure continues to grow.

Winter Tale Awaits

Moscow offers an exceptionally welcoming environment for Indian travellers. Many top hotels feature English-speaking staff, vegetarian and Jain-friendly dining options, and tailored hospitality services. The city's growing landscape of authentic Indian restaurants and the Indian Vibes in Moscow guide help visitors navigate cultural spots, eateries and Indo-Russian heritage sites with ease.

The streamlined e-visa system makes travel planning simple, opening the door to a season filled with festivals, cultural experiences, snowy adventures and warm indoor attractions. Combined with its enchanting winter atmosphere, Moscow offers Indian travellers one of the most memorable winter holiday experiences in the world -- whether for a family trip, a romantic getaway or a culture-rich exploration.

