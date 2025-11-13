WinWire Named Finalist in the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Modern Workplace for Frontline Workers

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13: WinWire today announced it has been named a finalist in the Modern Workplace for Frontline Workers category of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for delivering measurable outcomes on Microsoft Cloud for a large genomics-based drug discovery company. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

* Accelerating Oncology Therapeutics and Revolutionizing Operations through Intelligent, AI-Powered Frontline Solutions

"Being recognized as a Global Microsoft Partner of the Year 2025 reinforces our focus on building impactful, industry-leading solutions on the Microsoft platform," said Ashu Goel, CEO of WinWire. "By harnessing Agentic AI @ Scale, we're empowering healthcare and life sciences enterprises to reimagine what's possible and lead the new era of Frontier Firms. "We're also honored to be selected for Microsoft's Agentic Partner Alliance, a testament to our leadership in building trusted AI solutions."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. WinWire was recognized for providing outstanding solutions in the Modern Workplace for Frontline Workers category to drive customer growth, connected experiences, and enhanced patient care across industry segments such as Providers, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, and MedTech companies.

The recognition Modern Workplace for Frontline Workers category honors organizations that exemplify innovation in empowering frontline teams through technology. This recognition celebrates outstanding achievements in simplifying complex workflows with AI agents, automating routine tasks, and assisting the clinical staff with contextual and up to date information to deliver a more personalized and productive frontline experience.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

About WinWire

WinWire unleashes the Power of Agentic AI to deliver innovative "Services as Software" solutions that help customers gain competitive advantage. We are at the forefront of empowering enterprises across Healthcare and Software & Digital Platforms (ISVs) to harness the power of Agentic AI @ Scale, accelerating innovation and advancing their journey to become Frontier Firms.

As a globally recognized, multi-award-winning Agentic AI firm, we pride ourselves on delivering a spectrum of AI-led transformational services that include:

Agentic AI Development and Management

Data, Analytics & Agentic AI Services

Solution Development and Modernization

For more info, please visit: https://www.winwire.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819524/WinWire_MSFTAward.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560273/WinWire_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)