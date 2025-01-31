With Sunil Goel's Vision, Numax Muzaffarnagar Set To See Modern Living, Excellent Connectivity - Western UP's Dream Project

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 31: Renowned real estate group Numax has launched a new and state-of-the-art township in Muzaffarnagar, led by Managing Director Sunil Goel. Strategically located near the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, this 100-acre mega project is set to become Western UP's first integrated township, offering a modern lifestyle to its residents.

With an investment of over Rs2000 crore, Numax Group aims to provide ultra-luxury amenities and world-class infrastructure. This township promises seamless connectivity, advanced infrastructure, and top-tier facilities for sports, education, healthcare, and business development.

World-Class Amenities for a Superior Lifestyle

* Sports Club

* Lawn Tennis, Squash, Billiards, Gym

* Badminton Court, Basketball Court, Skating Rink

* Theater, Jogging Track, Beautiful Gardens

* Gaming Zone and Dedicated Play Area for Kids

Education & Healthcare Facilities

The township will feature a KR Mangalam School, ensuring quality education for children. Additionally, a nursing home and a fully equipped modern hospital will be established to provide residents with top-notch healthcare services.

Commercial & Business Hub

To foster economic growth, Numax Township is developing a commercial hub that will create new job opportunities and support local businesses, making it an ideal destination for entrepreneurs and professionals.

Sunil Goel: Co-Founder of Omaxe Group and a Visionary in Real Estate

With over 35 years of experience in the real estate sector, Sunil Goel has transformed Numax into a trusted and prestigious brand. His vision and innovation have positioned this project as one of Western UP's largest township developments.

Project Approvals & Commitment

Speaking about this ambitious project, Sunil Goel stated:

"I am proud to announce that we have already received MDA License, CLU, and DPR approval. This project will bring a paradigm shift in the lifestyle of people in Western Uttar Pradesh. I am committed to providing world-class amenities that the region has never seen before."

Sunil Goel: A Trailblazer in Real Estate

Sunil Goel's journey in real estate began in 2001 with the launch of Executive Floors in Gurugram. His visionary approach led to the development of an 85-acre township in Greater Noida in 2003 and the successful launch of 'The Forest' in Noida in 2004.

His expansions into Lucknow and Indore in 2006 and the 700+ acre integrated township in New Chandigarh in 2010 marked new milestones. By 2017, he had successfully delivered 100 million square feet of real estate. That same year, he founded Numax, a brand symbolizing innovation, progress, and transformation in the real estate industry.

Prime Location & Excellent Connectivity

Located near the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, this township offers superior connectivity to Delhi, Meerut, Haridwar, and other key cities. It is an ideal choice for both residence and investment, ensuring a high return on investment.

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Development

Numax Muzaffarnagar is designed as an environmentally sustainable township, balancing modern infrastructure with green spaces. Its lush greenery, advanced water management system, and eco-conscious development make it a standout project in the region.

Muzaffarnagar's New Identity

More than just a residential project, Numax Muzaffarnagar is set to redefine Western UP's real estate sector. It offers residents world-class amenities, a safe environment, and a modern yet sustainable lifestyle.

If you're looking for a prime investment opportunity or planning to buy your dream home, Numax Muzaffarnagar is the perfect choice!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)