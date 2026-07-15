World of Hyatt Expands HYROX Collaboration to India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 15: World of Hyatt, Hyatt's award-winning loyalty program, today announces the expansion of its regional collaboration with HYROX Asia Pacific to include race cities in India. Building on its role as Official Regional Hotel Partner across Asia Pacific, the Hyatt race-cation experience will now be offered alongside HYROX events in key cities in India. As part of the India collaboration, Hyatt has also partnered with actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, bringing together a shared passion for fitness, travel and active living as HYROX continues to grow its community in the country.

HYROX, one of the world's fastest-growing fitness racing series, combines running with functional workout stations in a standardized global format. Each race challenges participants to push their limits and compete alongside athletes from around the world. With its rapid expansion globally and in the region, the inclusion of India races marks a significant milestone in the partnership.

Participating Hyatt hotels in race cities across India and Asia Pacific will offer prime proximity to race venues, exclusive room rates, athlete-focused amenities, recovery-driven facilities and services to support guests before, during, and after race day. With a full calendar of races across India in the 2025/2026 season, including in Delhi and Mumbai, racers and spectators may extend their race into a race-cation at distinctive stay options suited to their travel preferences.

"HYROX racers train hard and play hard. They're athletes who turn races into global adventures," said Tammy Ng, Vice President of Brand & Marketing, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. "Our race-cations make it easy for racers and spectators to build the journey around the race, recover well, and turn every race into a getaway."

"India has quickly become one of HYROX's most energetic race communities, and our collaboration with World of Hyatt reflects the growing appetite for travel-connected fitness experiences," said Deepak Raj, Country Head, HYROX India. "The race-cation experience gives our athletes and spectators every reason to extend their stay, recover well and explore each host city beyond race day."

"Fitness has always been about more than a single race or finish line for me. It is about the entire journey - how you prepare, challenge yourself, recover and keep exploring," said Milind Soman, actor and fitness enthusiast. "Partnering with World of Hyatt means racers across India can build their entire race weekend around performance and recovery, not just the finish line."

The HYROX race-cation will offer:

- Exclusive HYROX room rates: Extra 10% off Hyatt's Member Rate for selected room types at participating Hyatt hotels

- In-hotel benefits: 15% off on select F & B & spa treatments at participating outlets during stay, 1 complimentary bag of laundry (wash and fold)

- In-room amenities: In-room HyEnergy Welcome, Sleep and HyRecovery post-race amenities, plus in-room ice bucket available upon request

- Destination guide: Curated local insights to help guests explore race cities

Terms and conditions apply. The minimum length of stay is 1 night. Rate is only valid at participating hotels at race destination from 7 days before the race date, to 7 days after the race date. 1-night deposit is required at time of booking. Booking to be made directly on Hyatt.com and cancellation must be made at least 7 days prior to check-in to avoid a 1-night penalty. See Hyatt.com/hyroxoffer for details.

World of Hyatt Members can earn points and elite status qualification on qualifying stays and dining worldwide. Points can be used for free nights, suite upgrades, dining and experiences. Visit World.Hyatt.com for more on the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

Upcoming HYROX races in India:

- New Delhi - July 24-26, 2026

- Mumbai - September 17-20 2026

Full list of participating hotels:

- Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt

- Hyatt Centri Juhu Mumbai

- Hyatt Centric Janakpuri

- Grand Hyatt Mumbai

- Hyatt Regency Delhi

- Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru

- Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

- Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

- Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

- Hyatt Place Gurgaon

- Learn more and see full terms and conditions at Hyatt.com/hyroxoffer

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2026, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 83 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt's Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principle Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With 66 million members and counting, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the World of Hyatt FIND experiences platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt's strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage®. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About HYROX

HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness competition and is driving toward Olympic recognition. By connecting the world's gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.

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