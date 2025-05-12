Woxsen B.Tech Placements 2025: Average CTC Grew by 19%

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12: Woxsen University has recorded another milestone with the successful conclusion of B.Tech placements for the Class of 2025. The latest placement season reflects significant progress in both compensation metrics and industry alignment, reinforcing the university's position as a leader in future-focused technical education.

This year's placement drive saw the Average CTC rise by 19.1% from the previous year and the Median CTC increased by 14.9%, showcasing the consistent quality and demand for Woxsen graduates in the job market.

Among the most prominent trends was a marked shift toward AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science roles, with students securing positions such as Machine Learning Engineer, Data Engineer, and Business Analyst. This reflects Woxsen's commitment to preparing students for roles that are reshaping the future of work.

The B.Tech - Data Science and Artificial Intelligence specialization emerged as a standout, with several students receiving dual offers from globally recognized recruiters. This is a strong endorsement of the program's relevance and industry alignment.

Woxsen welcomed 48 leading companies to the placement process, including Suhora Technology, Centific, ThoughtWorks, INRY, KPMG, and McKinley Rice, among others. The university's proactive engagement with cutting-edge industries continues to yield tangible benefits for its students.

These results speak volumes about the students' readiness to take on real-world challenges, Woxsen focused on building not just technical skills, but the mindset to innovate, adapt, and lead. It's exciting to see the industry recognize that Woxsen is not just teaching tech but shaping the next generation of problem-solvers and creators. With this year's success, Woxsen University continues with its reputation as a premier institution for high-impact, innovation-driven engineering education.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #9 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

