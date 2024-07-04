Woxsen B.Tech Student sets new benchmark in 2024 Placements

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4: Arun Chandra, student at Woxsen University achieves a remarkable milestone. The trailblazing student from the first B.Tech batch, has secured highest placement offer of 24 LPA and is placed as Systems Engineer at JTP Co. Ltd. This significant accomplishment sets a new standard for future engineering graduates and highlights Woxsen University's commitment to excellence in technical education and career readiness. With 100 per cent placements in B.Tech program, Top 20 per cent Average CTC is 11.50 LPA, and Overall Average CTC is 8.61 LPA.

Arun Chandra's Journey to Success

Arun Chandra expressed his excitement and honour upon receiving the career opportunity, "Every time I think about it, it gets me excited. I feel the years of effort and dedication that I have put in have finally paid off."

Setting the bedrock, Arun hopes to also be a positive example for future B.Tech batches,"Being the first B.Tech batch of Woxsen, I feel incredibly honoured to get this placement offer. I truly think this is just the beginning, and I hope my juniors think of this as a baseline in order to achieve greater heights. I am thankful to Woxsen University for giving me this great start at the beginning of my career."

When asked about what set him apart amongst the line of applicants, Arun emphasized on his problem-solving skills and ability to learn new technologies. His experience includes working as a full-time web developer in his third year, gaining hands-on experience with SpringBoot, React, React Native, and various cloud platforms. He also ventured into generative AI, working on industry-relevant projects that honed his skills in this burgeoning field.

Woxsen University's Role in shaping its Graduates

Arun attributes his success to the many opportunities provided by Woxsen University, "I think Woxsen has provided me numerous platforms. The interdisciplinary events and hackathons bring people from different disciplines together. This is where I learnt about how things work from a holistic perspective. The AI & robotics lab, where the faculty is always open for discussions, is where I built my interest in Artificial Intelligence. A website for our landmark sports facility at the campus was built with a few other friends of mine, a testament to how Woxsen has provided us with many avenues to leverage upon applied learning. Not to forget our amazing faculty who supported and guided me throughout the B.Tech program. I am thankful also to the placements team for bringing such amazing companies on board."

B.Tech Placements 2024: A Testament to Excellence

The School of Technology at Woxsen University has earned accolades for its refined approach to technical learning. The Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) program offers new-age specializations in Computer Science Engineering (CSE), including Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cybersecurity. These specializations build true skill sets and knowledge highly sought by the modern-day industry globally.

Today, where Generative AI and a blend of technical and soft skills are valued, Woxsen School of Technology has succeeded in implementing this approach through state-of-the-art labs like the Behavioural and Analytics Lab, and Artificial Intelligence Lab, and Centres of Excellence (CoE). Live industry projects, industry interactions and seminars add significant value to the students' knowledge base and skill set. This perfect mix is reflected in the B.Tech Placements for AY 2024.

Woxsen University remains committed to fostering an environment of academic excellence and industry readiness in emerging and future tech.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 150+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Top Ranked in QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024 and holds an All India #1 Emerging Engineering College rank by Outlook I-Care and #28 Top Engineering College rank in the EducationWorld 2023 rankings.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448437/Arun_Chandra_Woxsen.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)