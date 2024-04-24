Woxsen University MBA 2024 registers 100% Placements with Highest Package from Arcesium

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24: Woxsen University is pleased to release MBA Placement Report for the cohort of 2024, achieving an outstanding 100% placement rate once again. The highest package of 19 Lakhs was offered by Global Fintech company, Arcesium. The top 20% avg. & overall avg. package offered to the students were 12.40 Lac & 9.04 Lac, respectively.

Amidst the global economic downturn in 2023, with constant stories of major layoffs and hiring freezes, Woxsen approached this year's placement season with tenacity and fortitude. But overcoming all the uncertainties, Woxsen continued to stand resolute with 85+ companies hiring in this placement drive, showing its resilience and commitment to the future of its students.

Renowned IT/ITES firms such as Mircon, Tech Mahindra, Deloitte, TCS, Alight Solutions hired from Woxsen. In the Finance & Fintech sector, companies like Arcesium, Piramal Finance, ANZ Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, UBS, Federal Bank were amongst the prominent recruiters, reaffirming Woxsen's standing as a hub for future finance professionals.

Hiring trends suggest that IT/ITes companies dominated the recruitment landscape, constituting 31% of placements with companies in the Consulting & FMCG sector coming in at a close second with 21% recruits. Among the other sectors, BFSI accounted for 15% while EdTech contributed 12%.

Function-wise placement statistics show that 42% of the students secured roles as Business Analysts, 32% in Business Development, 20% in Finance Associates, 4% in Human Resources and 2% in Business Executives, highlighting the spectrum of roles that Woxsen's MBA graduates are prepared for.

"As we celebrate this achievement of 100% placements for our MBA 2022-24 batch, I am proud to attribute this success to the unwavering dedication of our Centre of Talent Development and the exceptional efforts of our Corporate Relations team. This year was indeed quite tough due to not so favourable headwinds, Woxsen University remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent and forging meaningful connections with industry partners. This is a testament to our faculty's relentless pursuit of excellence and our students' preparedness to thrive in dynamic and challenging environments," said Vishal Khurma, Chief Executive Officer, Woxsen University.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Top Ranked in QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024.

