Woxsen University Signs a Strategic MoU with FDDI

PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13: Woxsen University, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre of Excellence (CoE), Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI). This MoU with FDDI is a significant feat making Woxsen one of the only four Universities in India to participate in this collaboration, expanding its offerings in the realm of design and innovation. *Strategic Objectives of the MoU* 1. Strengthen ties between both Institutes with respect to practical exposure to faculty, researchers, and research students of both Institutes by providing them with the opportunity to participate in Research and Development of mutual interest, seminars, workshops, and other events.

2. Utilise Research and Development Facilities available at both Institutes by faculty members, research scholars, trainees, and under various joint research and development projects and programs of nation-building.

3. CoEs FDDI and Woxsen University jointly carried out research work on footwear and fashion products for developing Indigenous futuristic footwear, and fashion products in multidiscipline approaches. Equal efforts will be given for testing and product/technology developments and branding of new products/technologies for commercialization.

4. Enhancement of human capacity (students/faculties/researchers) through an exchange of Ideas and knowledge between faculty/student/research vis-a-vis capacity building/performance enhancement through joint research and development on footwear/fashion products.

5. IPR developed through joint research and development will be shared equally by both Institutes.

This MoU sets the framework for a purposeful Joint Collaboration in various fields of mutual interest like footwear, leather, fashion, and allied industries. Students will have the chance to engage in high-impact projects and gain practical experience through internships. The MoU will enable the formulation of joint research project proposals with the potential to lead to patents. This is where the thoughts of Woxsen University and FDDI converge, benefiting the overall student cohort and elevating the design student community. This collaboration will strengthen collective research capabilities and contribute to the advancement of the field.

Esteemed members of FDDI, Sumeet Kumar Jarangal (IAS, Director of Startup India, DPIIT, and MD of FDDI), Madhusudan Pal (Director of CoEs, FDDI), Pankaj Kumar Sinha (Managing Director of FDDI), Dr. Adity Saxena (Dean of the School of Arts and Design, Woxsen University), and Mr. Santosh Kocherlakota (Assistant Dean, Corporate Alignment, School of Arts and Design) graced the occasion.

Dr. Adity Saxena, Dean, School of Arts and Design, Woxsen University, said, "It was a privilege for Mr. Santosh Kocherlakota and me to represent Woxsen University at such a prestigious event. This collaboration signifies a pivotal step in broadening the horizons of our students and faculty in design and innovation, research, and internship opportunities. Woxsen University values this collaboration. We extend our sincere gratitude to Madhusudan Pal, Director of Centres of Excellence at FDDI."

Madhusudan Pal, Director of CoEs, FDDI, reflected on his recent visit to Woxsen University as a keynote speaker at the International Conference on Fashion for Social Change: "I must compliment Woxsen University's state-of-the-art infrastructure and their cuttiedge approach to education."

Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, IAS, Director (Startup India), DPIIT & MD, FDDI, emphasized the importance of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to support Indian private universities by granting access to FDDI's state-of-the-art infrastructure and promoting joint research for collaborative innovation, calling for active engagement in the partnership.

FDDI (an Institution of National Importance established by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India) is a premier academic and training institution dedicated to the development and growth of Footwear & Product, Leather Products, Retail and Fashion Merchandise, and Fashion Design sectors. FDDI has been actively facilitating the Indian industry by bridging the skill gap in these core areas.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure spread over 60 acres. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its Undergraduate programs by securing All India Rank 12 amongst Top 130 BBA Pvt. Institutes, All India Rank 20 amongst Top 160 B.Tech Pvt. Institutes, All India Rank 3 amongst Top 25 Design Pvt. Institutes and All India Rank 3 amongst Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes. Woxsen has also secured a QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, Rank #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024.

