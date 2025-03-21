Wybor India Hosts Trade Partners Meet, Unveils New 1.6 Ton Heavy Duty Split AC

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: Wybor India, a premium brand under MEPL Group, successfully hosted its Trade Partners Meet. The event brought together Wybor's valued trade partners to showcase its latest innovations and strengthen its collaborative vision for the future.

The highlight of the evening was the launch of Wybor's 1.6 Ton Heavy Duty Split Air Conditioner. Designed with cutting-edge technology, this new model promises superior cooling efficiency, durability, and energy-saving capabilities. Attendees experienced an in-depth product demonstration that reflected Wybor's commitment to offering advanced, high-performance solutions for modern Indian households.

Gagan Preet Singh Malhotra, Director of Wybor India, shared the company's vision during his keynote address. "Wybor's journey has always been about delivering innovative, reliable, and customer-centric products. Today, we're proud to introduce our 1.6 Ton Heavy Duty Split AC, a testament to our dedication to excellence and our mission to make world-class technology accessible to every Indian household."

The event also reinforced Wybor's collaboration with renowned cricketer Axar Patel, who represents the brand as its ambassador. Axar's association reflects Wybor's values of versatility, dedication, and excellence in its offerings.

Established in 2017, Wybor has grown from an online marketplace to a leading consumer electronics brand with a strong nationwide presence. With an expansive product portfolio that includes Google QLED TVs, air conditioners, smart watches, and more, Wybor remains committed to enhancing lifestyles with innovative and quality-driven solutions.

The Trade Partners Meet served as a platform to deepen partnerships, share insights, and celebrate Wybor's achievements. Wybor India, with the legacy of MEPL Group's 45 years of excellence in Indian manufacturing, continues its path of innovation and growth in the consumer electronics space.

