Wyre and STL co-develop custom Optical solutions for FTTH network expansion in Belgium

Berlin [Germany] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company today announced its successful partnership with Wyre for supporting the development of their expansive multi-gigabit Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network.

Wyre's way of working is to team up with partners to deploy fibre across Flanders and Brussels in Belgium, all while "staying conscious of their impact". This approach helps streamline the fibre roll-out and reduce disruptions caused by construction. To make this happen, Wyre looked for a design and manufacturing partner that could deliver practical, effective solutions aligned with their commitment to collaboration and thoughtful progress.

Recognising Wyre's requirements, STL stepped in with its agile design thinking approach and manufacturing capabilities. Wyre needed a compact, connectorized, and highly flexible connectivity solution tailored to its specific needs. STL's team worked closely with Wyre to co-develop a bespoke solution that aligned perfectly with Wyre's needs.

With nearly two decades of experience in the region, a manufacturing base in Italy and a strong ethos of co-creation with its customers, STL will cater to Wyre's need for broadband rollouts and high-performance networks. In this partnership, STL, with its design innovation, will supply high-performance optical cables with high-fibre count and loose-tube designs, its signature OptoBlaze and OptoBolt products, and advanced solutions like 288F Closures. To make efficient and timely deliveries to Wyre, STL has partnered with Wirewave, a distributor of high-quality fibre-optic cables and infrastructure.

"At Wyre, we focus on working with partners who share our commitment to practical, impactful solutions. STL's expertise and collaborative approach are important in helping us deploy fibre across Flanders and Brussels efficiently while keeping our impact on communities and the environment in mind. This partnership is a great step in bringing high-speed connectivity to more people." said Philip Cauwel, Head of Technology and Strategy at Wyre.

"We are proud to be a trusted partner for STL, ensuring seamless and timely deliveries to Wyre for their ambitious network deployment goals, said Kurt Pleysier, CEO, of Wirewave. "Together with STL, we are committed to supporting Wyre's mission of delivering high-speed connectivity across Flanders."

Commenting on this partnership, Rahul Puri, CEO of STL's Optical Networking Business, said: "For us, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are confident that our co-creation and co-innovation with Wyre will continue to thrive in the years ahead. By joining forces, we're able to deliver high-performance, future-ready networks that meet the ever-evolving demands of a digital-first world."

