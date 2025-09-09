Xavier School of Management and Emeritus Launch 'Senior Development Programme in Building Future CHROs' to Foster Strategic HR Leadership

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: The accelerated dynamic nature of the workforce and the workplace has led to a steady evolution in the Chief Human Resource Officer's (CHRO's) role. This evolution underscores the CHRO's strategic imperative as a key collaborator with the CEO, entrusted with shaping organizational strategies that foster resilience and adaptability. Recognising this need for strategic HR leadership in navigating the complexities of modern business, Xavier School of Management (XLRI), ranked 9th by NIRF 2024, has partnered with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, to launch the Senior Development Programme in Building Future CHROs.

This 8-month high-impact programme is meticulously crafted for new and experienced CHROs, business heads as well as for business leaders aiming to enhance their human resource management strategy and align it with organizational goals. It also caters to aspiring CHROs, HR leaders, and senior managers who are tasked with overseeing sizable workforces, empowering them to with the expertise requires to effectively navigate the multifaceted landscape of human resource management. Additionally, HR specialists and consultants seeking to leverage effective people management strategies for the business growth of their client organizations can also benefit from the programme. Graduate (10+2+3), diploma holders (10+2+3) or postgraduate from AICTE or UGC approved university with a minimum of 10 years of work experience.

According to the PwC Pulse Survey 2022, 77% of the CHROs believe that the ability to acquire and retain talent is one of the most critical components in achieving growth, while 62% of them have said they have been improving employee remuneration through bonuses and cost-of-living adjustments. This survey rightly emphasises the crucial role played by CHROs on talent acquisition and retention as a key driver of organizational growth. It highlights the strategic focus on nurturing and maintaining a skilled workforce to propel business success. The XLRI Senior Development Programme in Building Future CHROs aims to equip participants with essential HR functional expertise and strategic leadership abilities to be an effective CHRO. Through a combination of theoretical insights and practical applications, participants will learn the unique dynamics of strategic HRM and gain the skills needed to build and implement innovative and future-ready HR strategies.

The XLRI Senior Development Programme, designed by renowned XLRI faculty, includes live online sessions delivered by top XLRI faculty, profound case-studies, hands-on group projects and simulations, peer-to-peer learning, a 7-day in-campus immersion and a Capstone project. The module of this programme includes human resource management as a strategic process in creating agility, organisation design to facilitate HR strategy, HR's role in building talent, HR's role in managing motivation, leadership and HR and industrial relations and labour laws among others.

Through this programme, participants will be able to:

* Create a digitally enabled agile organisational design structure that is aligned with organisational goals

* Become an agent of change management, leading organisational development and growth strategy

* Develop leadership approaches to drive inclusive, data-driven business decisions

* Build next-gen talent management strategies that foster business transformation

* Leverage HR analytics for informed decision-making across business functions

* Effectively lead HR strategies and practices that are people-centric and growth-oriented

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, Head India & APAC, Emeritus, said, "The dynamics of the corporate world continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the role of Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) stands as a cornerstone in driving organizational success. We are thrilled to partner with an esteemed institution such as Xavier School of Management, as it marks the inception of a transformative journey towards shaping the future of HR leadership. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to excellence in education and professional development. With a deep understanding of the evolving demands of the modern business landscape, we are dedicated to crafting high-impact programs that equip leaders with the skills and insights needed to navigate complexities and drive meaningful change."

This programme will commence on Sept 30, 2025, with a fee of INR 4,00,000 plus applicable taxes. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion and will be eligible to receive XLRI Alumni Status which includes various benefits such as lifelong access to XLRI alumni network, and access to XLRI's newsletters, among others.

