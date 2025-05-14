Xflow integrates with Drip Capital to Transform Cross-Border Payments for Over 9,000 SMEs

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14: Xflow, a leading cross-border payments platform, has partnered with Drip Capital, a fintech specializing in trade finance solutions, to optimize international transactions for businesses. This collaboration empowers Drip's users by offering them a seamless and cost-effective cross-border payments solution, significantly reducing transaction fees and improving operational efficiency.

Drip Capital, which has facilitated trade finance solutions worth $8+ billion USD, has been instrumental in enabling businesses to access working capital with ease. By integrating with Xflow, Drip Capital is now providing its clients with a streamlined approach to international payments, eliminating inefficiencies tied to traditional banking systems and offering greater transparency in global transactions.

"Partnering with Drip Capital has been a fantastic opportunity to extend our seamless cross-border payment solutions to global trade businesses," said Anand Balaji, Co-Founder & CEO of Xflow. "By integrating with Drip Capital, we're enabling exporters and businesses to save on transaction costs, streamline global payment processes, and strengthen their financial efficiency. At Xflow, our platform is designed for easy integrations, allowing us to collaborate with fintech leaders and ensure a frictionless experience for their users."

Despite the increasing need for faster and more cost-effective cross-border payments, many companies still rely on outdated banking infrastructures that lack transparency and real-time processing capabilities. As a result, businesses face not only financial losses but also operational inefficiencies that hinder their ability to scale effectively in the international market.

"Xflow's cutting-edge technology has been a game-changer for our clientele," said Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder & CEO of Drip Capital. "Before integrating Xflow's solutions, businesses struggled with slow international payments and high transaction costs. With Xflow, we've been able to offer an effortless, transparent, and cost-efficient payment experience. SMBs associated with us have saved up to 20% in transaction fees, significantly improving their bottom line."

About Xflow

Xflow - a leading fintech offering cross-border payments for SMEs (ITES & Funded Startups). Designed to eliminate inefficiencies in international transactions, Xflow offers a seamless, transparent, and fully compliant payment experience for businesses of all sizes - from freelancers and startups to large-scale enterprises. The company is currently servicing more than 7000 businesses & has processed hundreds of millions.

Founded by Anand Balaji, Ashwin Bhatnagar and Abhijit Chandrasekaran, Xflow simplifies global money movement with innovative solutions that ensure effortless international transactions, efficient currency conversion, instant settlements, and full regulatory compliance. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Xflow is backed by Lightspeed, General Catalyst, and Stripe, providing a strong financial foundation for long-term innovation.

About Drip Capital

Drip Capital is a leading fintech company specializing in trade finance solutions, helping SMEs unlock working capital for global trade. By leveraging data and technology, Drip Capital offers flexible and collateral-free financing options, ensuring importers and exporters have the liquidity needed to scale their businesses. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in India and Mexico, Drip Capital has provided billions in trade finance solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the competitive global market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)