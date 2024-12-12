Xoxoday Launches India's First AI-Powered 'Channel Incentives' Digitization Software

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 12: Xoxoday, a leading market player in SaaS-based solutions for Rewards, Incentives, and Loyalty programs, launched India's first AI-powered 'Channel Incentives' digitization software. This easy-to-use, self-configurable platform automates managing channel incentives, delivering significant benefits to businesses across industries, such as consumer packaged goods (CPG), consumer electronics, building materials, and the automotive sector. Innovative SaaS solution aims to streamline and automate incentive programs for businesses across diverse industries.

Xoxoday's new product, Loyalife, is designed to alleviate the complexity and inefficiencies involved in managing incentive programs. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Loyalife enables businesses to automate all aspects of channel incentives, reducing the time, resources, and manual effort typically required to execute these programs.

Kushal Agarwal, Co-Founder of Xoxoday, stated, "Companies spend millions of rupees on incentive and loyalty programs to motivate their dealers, distributors, retailers, and affiliates. However, managing these programs manually is resource-intensive, and involves data paralysis, scheme awareness challenges, computational errors, lots of exception requests, and reward distribution/redemption. These processes often result in a suboptimal user experience and significant operational strain."

With Loyalife, businesses can now easily configure, automate, and roll out incentive schemes with just a few clicks. The platform covers all stages of the incentive program, including data transformation, scheme rollout, computation, gamification, notifications, redemption across multiple categories, exception handling, and reporting. Additionally, Loyalife is designed to be accessible on various platforms--mobile (iOS & Android), web (desktop & laptop), and even WhatsApp--ensuring flexibility and scalability.

Xoxoday has already been working with over 5,000 companies globally, including leading names such as Western Digital, Victoria's Secret, HP, Nestle, and Mercedes-Benz, and Indian companies like Meesho, Atomberg, Flipkart, and Wonder Cement, helping them digitize their incentive programs. With the launch of Loyalife, Xoxoday aims to further expand its footprint in the CPG, automotive, building materials, and consumer electronics sectors, bringing automation and efficiency to a broader range of channel incentive programs.

For more information on Xoxoday's Loyalife, please visit www.xoxoday.com.

About Xoxoday:

Xoxoday is a leading SaaS provider offering a comprehensive suite of products designed to digitize "Rewards, Incentives, and Loyalty" programs. These tailored solutions cater to a wide range of groups, including customers, influencers, trade partners, sales teams, employees, gig workers, and after-sales staff.

Trusted by over 5,000 businesses across four continents--from startups to Fortune 500 companies--Xoxoday operates nine offices worldwide and adds over 100 new clients each month. Learn more about its innovative solutions at www.xoxoday.com.

