Yarnit Brings Agentic Commerce to Shopify Merchants with CatalogIQ and Creative OS

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23: Yarnit today announced the availability of CatalogIQ and Creative OS on the Shopify App Store, as part of its Agentic Commerce Suite, a platform designed to help retailers compete in an era where AI agents are becoming the primary interface between consumers and products.

Agentic commerce is rapidly becoming the norm. Consumers increasingly rely on AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and others to discover, evaluate, and purchase products. These agents don't browse the way humans do: they read structured data, parse product representations, and surface results based on how well a catalog is organised, described, and enriched. Most brands are not built for this. Yarnit is.

With this release on the Shopify App Store, Yarnit introduces two core products built for this shift:

- CatalogIQ audits and enriches product listings to improve how they are read and ranked by AI discovery platforms and traditional search engines alike. It benchmarks catalog data against competitive intelligence across major retail channels and recommends targeted improvements to titles, descriptions, and structured attributes.

- Creative OS enables merchants to generate on-brand lifestyle imagery and video content for product pages and campaigns, helping brands deliver a better and more informed shopping experience.

Both solutions are available now through the Shopify App Store and can be activated within minutes of installation.

"The next generation of commerce won't be navigated solely by people -- it will increasingly be managed by AI agents acting on behalf of consumers. That changes how products need to be represented, discovered, and recommended. Brands can no longer rely on static catalogs and manual optimisation. They need intelligent, data-driven systems that continuously improve how their products are understood by both search engines and AI agents. Agentic Commerce is the shift we're preparing retailers for."

-- Jyotirmoy Dutta, Founder and CEO, Yarnit

THE AGENTIC COMMERCE SUITE

Beyond CatalogIQ and Creative OS, what completes the suite is a deliberate focus on conversion. Campaign OS automates marketing execution -- helping brands re-engage customers across email, WhatsApp, and SMS using past performance data and audience intelligence, turning one-time buyers into repeat ones. AI Sales Rep brings that same intelligence on-site, acting as a personalised shopping assistant that guides visitors to purchase using real-time behavioural signals, inventory state, and margin data. Together, they close the loop from discovery to sale.

Yarnit's agentic AI is already live with major enterprise retailers and D2C brands, powering product discovery and customer engagement at scale.

AVAILABILITY

Learn more on https://www.yarnit.app/yarnit-for-ecommerce. Download on the Shopify App Store here.

ABOUT YARNIT

Yarnit is an Agentic AI startup building solutions for ecommerce and retail. Yarnit brings together contextual intelligence, multi-agent orchestration, and domain-specific AI applications to improve discovery, engagement, and operational efficiency. Yarnit serves organizations across retail, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology sectors through a growing portfolio of AI-powered applications and enterprise solutions.

Media Contact

Anirudh VK | anirudh@yarnit.app | +91-8660902859

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