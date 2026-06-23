Telegram services restored after Neet-related curbs, returns to app stores
Most services of the instant messaging app have been restored nationwide, but the editing feature remains unavailable until June 30 under government orders
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The temporary curbs on Telegram’s messaging services were lifted on Tuesday after a nationwide block was imposed until June 22 in connection with the Neet-UG re-examination.
The Telegram app is now available for installation through app stores. However, the editing feature on the platform will remain unavailable until June 30.
Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked Telegram in India until June 22 as a precautionary measure ahead of the Neet re-examination.
More From This Section
Topics : NEET Telegram NEET UG NEET-UG NEET exams BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 9:45 AM IST