Telegram services restored after Neet-related curbs, returns to app stores

The temporary curbs on Telegram’s messaging services were lifted on Tuesday after a nationwide block was imposed until June 22 in connection with the Neet-UG re-examination.

The Telegram app is now available for installation through app stores. However, the editing feature on the platform will remain unavailable until June 30.

Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked Telegram in India until June 22 as a precautionary measure ahead of the Neet re-examination.