Tuesday, June 23, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Telegram services restored after Neet-related curbs, returns to app stores

Telegram services restored after Neet-related curbs, returns to app stores

Most services of the instant messaging app have been restored nationwide, but the editing feature remains unavailable until June 30 under government orders

neet telegram ban

Telegram services restored | Image: Canva

Apexa Rai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The temporary curbs on Telegram’s messaging services were lifted on Tuesday after a nationwide block was imposed until June 22 in connection with the Neet-UG re-examination.
 
The Telegram app is now available for installation through app stores. However, the editing feature on the platform will remain unavailable until June 30.
 
Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked Telegram in India until June 22 as a precautionary measure ahead of the Neet re-examination.
 

More From This Section

Anna Hazare, anna

Anna Hazare warns of indefinite fast if amendments to RTI rules not revoked

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary

India fire services, fire station deficiency India, fire safety infrastructure India, fire preparedness India, urban fire risks India, fire incidents in India, Delhi hotel fire, Delhi factory fire, fire department manpower shortage, fire services man

Datanomics: India's fire services stretched despite rising urban riskspremium

Lucknow: Fire personnel conduct a dousing operation after fire broke out at a commercial building in Aliganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, June 22, 2026. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Students among at least 15 dead in Lucknow building blaze; seven injured

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu, Swapan Dasgupta, Swapan

West Bengal govt to re-examine land ceiling Act to attract investments

Topics : NEET Telegram NEET UG NEET-UG NEET exams BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayForm 168 vs Form 26ASGold and Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio IPOStocks To BuyRussian Oil ImportsWaterways Leisure IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance