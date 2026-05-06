Yashraj Bharati Samman: A Tribute to Service, Compassion, and Quiet Impact

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: The Yashraj Bharati Samman 2026 celebrates individuals and institutions who have dedicated themselves to the service of others, often working far from the spotlight, yet creating meaningful change at the grassroots level. The Samman is an expression of deep respect and gratitude for those who continue to strengthen the social fabric of the country through their work.

The selection process followed a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation, combining both quantitative and qualitative assessments, and culminating in the recommendations of an independent and distinguished Grand Jury.

The Yashraj Bharati Samman 2026 Gratitude Ceremony was held on the evening of May 3, 2026, at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai. The evening brought together leaders from public life, academia, and civil society to collectively acknowledge the spirit of service and compassion that drives grassroots impact across India.

This unique Gratitude Ceremony had stalwarts like Hon'ble Smt. Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, and Professor Abhijit V. Banerjee, Nobel Laureate as the Chief Guests, while Shri Dilip Walse Patil, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, was the Guest of Honour. Together, they conferred honours comprising The Samman Medallion, The Samman Citation and The Samman Fund of Rs. 1 Crore, 1 Lakh, upon grassroot changemakers - individuals and organisations - whose dedication and hard work contributes to drive enduring, positive change.

Dinesh Kumar Jain, Chair of Advisory Board and Managing Director at Yashraj Biotechnology Ltd, said, "The Yashraj Bharati Samman is a tribute to individuals and institutions who work selflessly at the grassroots, often without recognition, yet create lasting impact on communities. Through this platform, we aim to acknowledge their commitment, amplify their stories and inspire a wider movement of purpose-driven action. The work of this year's laureates reflects the power of compassion, resilience, and community-led change, which is essential for building a more inclusive and equitable society."

Honours were presented across the following categories to this year's Yashraj Bharati Samman laureates--individuals whose work exemplifies commitment to the greater good:

- Innovation in Healthcare: The Tribal Health Initiative (THI) was recognized for transforming tribal healthcare through a deeply community-driven, holistic model. Founded in 1993 in a mud-and-thatch hut in Sittilingi, Tamil Nadu, THI began in a region with severe healthcare gaps, where infant mortality was 147 per 1,000 and access to care was nearly absent. By embedding itself within the community, THI built trust and delivered impact -- reducing infant mortality to 60 per 1,000 and eliminating maternal deaths within a decade. Today, its 35-bed hospital serves nearly one lakh people annually, with over 80% of staff from tribal communities. Recognising that health is rooted in livelihoods, THI expanded into organic farming, women's entrepreneurship, and ecological restoration. Through initiatives like the Sittilingi Organic Farmers Association and women-led enterprises, it has strengthened incomes, improved nutrition, and reduced distress migration, while its community health programme reaches 42 villages. THI's work has also shaped policy, including the inclusion of millets in the Public Distribution System, and inspired young doctors through its Rural Sensitisation Programme -- making it a truly deserving laureate.

- Transforming People's Lives: The Foundation for Ecological Security (FES) was honoured for its outstanding contribution to Sustainable Development. For over two decades, FES has driven transformative change by restoring ecological commons--forests, pasturelands, and water bodies--while strengthening community governance and enabling sustainable rural livelihoods across some of India's most vulnerable regions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Anand, Gujarat, FES champions the belief that these shared natural resources are central to the dignity and sustenance of over 350 million rural Indians. Its flagship 'Promise of Commons' initiative (2018-2028) scales this vision nationally, delivering improved ecological outcomes alongside livelihood security. Through partnerships with government bodies--including the Ministry of Jal Shakti's Atal Bhujal Yojana, Odisha's Mo Jungle Jameen Yojana, and the Gram Sabha Jagrukta Abhiyan in Chhattisgarh--FES has empowered communities in over 12,000 villages to secure Community Forest Rights, reinforcing its lasting impact on both people and the planet.

The Yashraj Bharati Samman 2026 concluded with a renewed sense of purpose, reinforcing the importance of recognising and valuing those who work tirelessly to improve lives and communities. The evening served as a reminder that meaningful progress is often driven by quiet, consistent efforts--and that acknowledging these efforts is essential to building a more compassionate and inclusive society.

About Yashraj Bharati Samman (YBS):

In 2021, a group of like-minded individuals from Mumbai and Ahmedabad joined hands with the Yashraj Research Foundation, an independent non-profit organisation based in Mumbai, to celebrate and honour the transformative work of individuals and organisations committed to the upliftment of the economically disadvantaged and socially marginalised, which led to the inception of Yashraj Bharati Samman. Inspired by the exemplary leadership of India's great luminaries and the timeless ethical philosophy of prioritising humanity above all else, the Yashraj Bharati Samman has been established with the intent to not just award, but more importantly show profound respect and deepest gratitude towards those who strive tirelessly for the betterment of India and its citizens.

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