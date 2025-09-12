YES SECURITIES Set to launch WongaWits Season 2 - A Nationwide Movement in Financial Literacy for India's Youth

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: YES SECURITIES is set to roll out the first round of WongaWits Season 2 - India's Premier Finance and Stock Market Quiz starting from 13th September. The flagship initiative has evolved into a nationwide movement to empower young Indians with essential investment skills. Designed for Gen Z, the quiz blends competition with learning, making the world of money and investing approachable, engaging, and fun for the next generation.

A Nationwide Tour of Young Minds

WongaWits Season 2 embarks on a journey across 12 Indian cities, spotlighting diverse academic hubs and rising talent.

Confirmed September schedule:

* NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad - 17th September 2025

* Miranda House, University of Delhi - 24th September 2025

* Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune - 30th September 2025

This is just the beginning, in October and November, the competition will expand its reach to 8 key cities across India, engaging thousands more students in their own campuses and communities.

Cities on the WongaWits map: Lucknow, Chennai, Raipur, Indore, Kolkata, Ranchi, Kochi, Ahmedabad.

The journey culminates on 19th December 2025, when the competition returns to Mumbai for the Grand Finale, where the nation's brightest young minds will go head-to-head where winners will take home exciting prizes - a MacBook (1st place), an iPhone (2nd place) and an iPad (3rd place) along with the prestigious recognition.

The Journey Begins

Like Season 1, the nationwide movement kicks off at YES BANK House, Santacruz, where over 200+ teams (400+ students) will compete in the Mumbai opening leg.

With institutions such as:

* Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)

* S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR)

* Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool)

* Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS)

Alongside 50+ other prestigious colleges, the first round sets the pace for what promises to be an exciting journey across India's leading academic hubs. Each city will add its own energy, making WongaWits Season 2 a true national celebration of financial knowledge.

The Quiz Format

The format combines rigor with excitement. Teams first face a written elimination round that tests fundamental concepts and awareness of financial trends. Successful teams advance to a high-energy buzzer round where speed, accuracy and presence of mind decide the winners. The mix ensures participants demonstrate not only textbook learning but also real-world application and teamwork--skills that mirror the challenges of modern investing.

To create a level playing field, all participants are provided with curated study materials via the dedicated WongaWits Learning Management System (LMS) an exclusive initiative by YES SECURITIES towards building financial literacy, the LMS website ensures that students from varied backgrounds can prepare on equal footing while also developing long-term awareness of financial markets.

More Than a Contest

What distinguishes WongaWits is that it is not just a competition but a youth-centric learning movement. YES SECURITIES has partnered with Smaaash - Game On as the official gaming partner for the season, blending the seriousness of finance with the spirit of play. By doing so, the platform makes financial literacy less intimidating and more relatable to students.

Why Youth, Why Now?

Financial literacy is one of the most crucial life skills of the 21st century. Yet, a 2024 SEBI survey shows that only 27% of Indian adults meet global standards of financial literacy.

"Financial choices today ripple far beyond wallets - they shape policy, politics, and progress. India's youth are not waiting for a seat at the table, they are redesigning seating and the table itself. YES SECURITIES believes financial literacy is the foundation of long-term wealth creation. Through WongaWits, our mission is to make Finance approachable, relevant, and engaging for the generations that will define India's economic future," said Anshul Arzare, CEO & MD, YES SECURITIES.

Looking Ahead

As WongaWits Season 2 unfolds across 12 cities, it promises to inspire thousands of students to see investing not as a daunting subject but as a tool for empowerment. With the Grand Finale bringing the best of India's talent back to Mumbai, YES SECURITIES is cementing its role as a catalyst for financial literacy, turning a quiz into a movement for financially fearless youth.

YES SECURITIES, a subsidiary of YES BANK, commenced operations in 2013 with a vision to empower generations to invest wisely, securely and seamlessly. Over a decade, it has transformed into financial services powerhouse, offering a wide array of customized solutions for Retail, HNI/UHNIs, and Institutional clients.

For more information, log on to yesinvest.in.

