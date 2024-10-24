Yotta to create end-to-end custom AI applications using platform services and NVIDIA NIM

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: Yotta Data Services, a leader in AI sovereign cloud infrastructure, has unveiled six revolutionary AI platform services under its Shakti Cloud platform at the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai, including NVIDIA NIM microservices.

* Shakti Cloud will be the first Indian platform to offer NVIDIA NIM microservices, providing access to leading AI models like Llama, Mistral and many others to help clients in healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and retail create custom generative AI agents and copilots. These models will be available through a token-based system and GPU seconds model, making AI more accessible for various industries.

* AI Lab Services will advance AI education in the country across schools, universities and startups by offering powerful cloud-based NVIDIA GPU workstations.

* Other new services, including AI Workspace, NVIDIA GPU-as-a-Service, Kubernetes Clusters and Serverless Computing for customers' AI models, are dedicated to helping startups and enterprises build and deploy models swiftly and cost-effectively.

These AI platform services are designed to accelerate AI adoption for businesses, researchers, and innovators by offering state-of-the-art capabilities at competitive prices. The launch marks a significant milestone in making AI more accessible, flexible, and powerful for organizations of all sizes. With offerings ranging from AI Lab as a Service to Serverless AI Inferencing, Shakti Cloud provides instant and cost-effective access to the essential tools and computing power required to drive large-scale AI innovation. With access to NVIDIA GPUs, Indian AI innovators now have a world-class solution in Shakti Cloud to achieve their AI goals within the country itself.

Shakti Cloud features an advanced orchestration layer and a self-service portal, integrating the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform along with various open-source software and libraries. This provides customers with a complete ML-ops environment, enabling them to work with multiple model training frameworks, perform data curation, annotation, and generation tasks, and leverage hundreds of pre-trained models to create their own fine-tuned models.

"We're at the forefront of AI innovation," said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, CEO & MD of Yotta. "Our NVIDIA-accelerated AI solutions are crafted not just to support development but to supercharge it at an unprecedented scale, making AI more accessible for businesses, governments, and academic institutions alike." He further added, "The future of AI is about speed, flexibility, and scalability. With Yotta's AI solutions built with NVIDIA technology, we're eliminating barriers and enabling organizations to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI."

"Shakti Cloud is empowering India's AI-driven future by providing businesses with immediate and cost-effective access to the critical tools and computing power needed for large-scale AI innovation. This world-class platform gives Indian AI innovators the resources to pursue their goals domestically, helping businesses accelerate innovation, scale efficiently, and enhance global competitiveness. As a result, India is firmly establishing itself as a key player in the global tech arena," said Darshan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & Chairman of Yotta.

"India's AI industrial revolution requires robust infrastructure and accessible tools to empower innovators across industries," said Raj Mipuri, vice president, Enterprise and Cloud, NVIDIA. "The combination of NVIDIA's cutting-edge technology with Yotta's Shakti Cloud platform delivers a comprehensive ecosystem that democratizes AI development, enabling businesses, researchers, and startups to rapidly create and deploy advanced AI solutions that drive innovation and economic growth throughout the country."

Instantly Deployable, Self-Service AI Solutions from Yotta

1. AI Lab as a Service: AI Lab as a Service is a power NVIDIA GPU workstation in the cloud designed for schools, universities, training institutes, research labs, and innovation hubs, providing a virtual space for hands-on AI learning & experimentation. It offers tools for collaborative research, model training, and simulations, all within a managed environment tailored to the needs of students, researchers, and faculty. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and resources, these virtual labs will help promote AI education and advancement in the country on a massive scale and foster innovation across various fields.

2. AI Workspace as a Service: AI Workspace as a Service provides pre-configured NVIDIA GPU environments with all necessary AI development tools. This allows developers to quickly set up and start developing, fine-tuning, or deploying their AI models on top-end GPUs without the hassle of managing infrastructure. It's ideal for enterprises, startups, and research organizations looking to accelerate their AI development projects.

3. Inferencing as a Service - Serverless: This service lets customers run inferencing on their AI models in a sovereign cloud, without managing the underlying infrastructure or bothering about the huge upfront costs otherwise associated with owning data center servers. The serverless architecture automatically scales based on workload, enabling real-time inferencing across large datasets. The pay-as-you-go model further reduces costs for AI-driven enterprises.

4. Inferencing as a Service - API Endpoints: Yotta offers inferencing capabilities using popular open-source models like Llama and Mistral, along with NVIDIA NIM microservices for NLP, computer vision, and generative AI. This service provides access to high-quality, pre-built models, allowing enterprises and startups to quickly integrate them into applications without the need for large-scale training. By hosting these models locally on Shakti Cloud's NVIDIA GPUs, Indian customers can save significant time and computational resources.

5. GPU as a Service (GPUaaS): This service provides on-demand access to Yotta's extensive GPU resources. Customers can rent NVIDIA GPUs by the hour or through subscription models, significantly lowering the upfront capital costs associated with managing AI infrastructure. It's ideal for businesses focused on large-scale AI model training and inferencing.

6. Kubernetes Cluster as a Services (K8SaaS): This service allows customers to deploy and manage custom-sized private Kubernetes clusters and run containerized applications effortlessly on Shakti Cloud's infrastructure. With automated scaling and self-healing capabilities, organizations can focus on development rather than operations. K8SaaS enhances resource utilization and accelerates deployment cycles, making it ideal for businesses adopting a microservices architecture in a cloud-native environment.

With the launch of its AI platform, Yotta's AI is delivering targeted solutions across industries, such as healthcare, BFSI, legal tech, and government. The integration of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software into Yotta's SaaS offerings enables advanced capabilities such as large language models (LLMs), speech recognition, and multimodal AI services through NVIDIA NIM microservices and serverless inference platforms.

Yotta's suite of AI products goes beyond providing the computational power needed for AI innovation. It offers a comprehensive approach to AI development, training and large-scale inferencing, making it a one-stop destination for all AI needs and empowering businesses to innovate faster and at greater scale than ever before.

About Yotta:

Yotta Data Services is an end-to-end digital transformation service provider offering cloud, AI cloud solutions, data center hosting, connectivity, and cybersecurity services; cyber-workspaces; managed applications; and a wide range of managed IT services. Yotta operates its cloud regions at its hyperscale data center parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi NCR). Yotta's homegrown, open-source-based, feature-rich Sovereign hyperscale cloud, "Yntraa," is MeitY empanelled (VCC and GCC) and is also deployed in large government-owned CSPs on a white labelled / PPP model. In addition, Yotta has launched Shakti Cloud, a cutting-edge platform that leverages advanced AI capabilities, providing enterprises with a comprehensive suite of AI services, including AI labs, AI workspaces, and serverless inferencing, alongside Kubernetes clusters with GPU resources.

Yotta has won numerous accolades and certifications, including RBI's cybersecurity framework and localization framework, ISO 27017 for the protection of personal information in public cloud, ISO 27701 for Privacy Information Management (PIMS), PCI-DSS, SOC2-Type 2, and SOC3. For more information, visit www.yotta.com.

