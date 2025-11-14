"Your SPF Has a New Best Friend": How Umbrashield Is Turning Sun Protection Into a Style Statement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: From a personal battle with skin struggles to becoming India's First Wearable sun-protection brand, Umbrashield is rewriting how we think about everyday UV defence.

If you've ever stepped out in the sun and wondered why your sunscreen still leaves you tanned, you're not alone. Enter Umbrashield -- a homegrown, science-led fashion label that has made wearable skincare the next big thing. Think lightweight UPF 50+ fabrics that blocks 98-99% of UV rays, crafted into jackets, scarves, and visors you'd actually want to wear.

Because let's be honest -- reapplying SPF every two hours isn't always possible. But slipping into a jacket that does the job stylishly? That's skincare 2.0.

The Birth of Wearable Skincare

Umbrashield was born out of a real struggle -- acne, post-acne pigmentation, and the endless search for sun protection that wasn't sticky, messy, or short-lived. The brand's founder, Arifa Shah, realised the missing link: India needed a brand that looks chic but works harder than ordinary skincare.

Months of research, testing, and textile innovation led to a breakthrough -- products that are dermatologically recommended to block UV rays while remaining breathable and fashion-forward. What began as a personal solution soon grew into India's first UPF 50+ fashion brand, setting a new benchmark in protective apparel.

The Collection That Changed the Game

Each Umbrashield product fuses design, comfort, and dermatological science:

* UV Shield Visor - A futuristic, tinted/non-tinted shield that gives full- face UPF50+ UV protection without compromising style.

* UV Jacket -UPF50+, Lightweight, travel-ready, and detailed with thumbholes and zippers for full hand and neck coverage.

* UV Scarf - Drapes like silk, shields like science; perfect for daily wear or

* UV Smart Mirror - A modern beauty essential that tracks skin exposure and supports better sun-care habits, installed with UV Camera.

Together, they form a complete system of "fashion that protects" -- for women, men, and kids alike.

"We're Not Replacing Sunscreen -- We're Reinventing How You Use It"

Unlike many SPF trends that preach "ditch your sunscreen," Umbrashield's philosophy is refreshingly real.

"Our goal isn't to replace SPF," says Arifa Shah, Founder of Umbrashield. "It's to enhance its durability. Because realistically, reapplying every few hours isn't practical. But throwing on a UPF 50+ jacket? That's effortless skincare. Easy and effective."

That mindset -- pragmatic, inclusive, and rooted in science -- is what's making Umbrashield a brand to watch.

The Future of Skin You Can Wear

Studies show that up to 90% of visible skin ageing and pigmentation is caused by UV exposure, even on cloudy days. As more consumers demand smarter, sustainable protection, Umbrashield stands at the forefront of this shift -- proving that style and science can coexist beautifully.

From commuters to travellers, from beach days to boardrooms, Umbrashield's message is simple: your SPF finally has a best friend -- and it's hanging in your wardrobe.

