Zaggle Promoter Group Infuses INR 20 Cr at INR 567/share, Underscoring Strong Conviction; Gains INR 40 Cr Strategic Brand-Led Investment from BCCL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Zaggle, one of India's leading B2B SaaS FinTech innovators, today announced two landmark developments that reinforce its growth trajectory and underscore strong shareholder confidence.

In a significant demonstration of conviction, Zaggle's Promoters have infused an additional INR 20.0 Cr at a subscribed value of INR 567.0/share. This infusion reflects the Promoters' unwavering belief in Zaggle's long-term vision, intrinsic value and ability to deliver sustained growth. Importantly, this premium investment highlights their strong alignment with shareholders, reinforcing stability, governance and a continued focus on value creation.

Parallelly, Zaggle is pleased to announce a strategic brand-led investment of INR 40.0 Cr from Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of the Times Group (BCCL), also at a price of INR 567.0/share, structured through equity warrants.

This dual reinforcement of internal conviction and external validation firmly positions Zaggle for its next phase of growth. The Promoters' infusion at INR 567/share stands as a clear testament to their belief in the company's intrinsic worth. They have reiterated their view that even at this valuation, Zaggle remains significantly undervalued and expressed intent to further increase their stake -- a move that strengthens long-term shareholder alignment and underscores their confidence in Zaggle's future trajectory.

The Brand Capital partnership provides Zaggle with unparalleled media strength across The Times of India, The Economic Times, Times Internet, nationwide OOH networks, and cinema advertising, enabling the company to scale visibility across Tier-1 and Tier-2 markets in multiple languages.

Brand Capital has consistently partnered with some of India's fastest-growing enterprises, accelerating brand equity through media-first investments that build trust, drive customer acquisition, and establish category leadership.

Dr. Raj P Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said: "The Promoters' additional investment at INR 567/share is the strongest testament to our belief in Zaggle's intrinsic value and future potential. Alongside, the strategic brand-led investment from Brand Capital provides us with unmatched media reach, ensuring deeper brand resonance across India. Together, these

investments bring the dual advantage of stability, credibility and acceleration, positioning Zaggle for long-term success."

The Zaggle Advantage lies in the dual reinforcement of promoter-led conviction and brand-led validation. This dual milestone not only strengthens governance and alignment but also accelerates market reach, empowering Zaggle to continue its mission of delivering intelligent, AI-led spend management solutions to enterprises across India.

About Zaggle

Founded in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985 & NSE: ZAGGLE) is a leading player in spend management, offering a differentiated value proposition with a diversified user base. Operating within the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment, Zaggle stands out as one of the few companies with a comprehensive range of financial technology products and services. Zaggle is one of India's top issuers of prepaid cards, collaborating with 19 banking partners to drive its card offerings. The company also boasts a diverse portfolio of SaaS products and an extensive network of touchpoints.

As of June 30, 2025, Zaggle has issued over 50 million prepaid cards, serves more than 3,500 corporate enterprise clients, and supports a user base exceeding 3.3 million. With a robust corporate client base spanning various industries, including banking and finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobiles, Zaggle is well-positioned as a leading player in the spend management sector.

For more information, please visit the company website www.zaggle.in or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zaggleapp/

Media Contact:

Haarmeet Arrora

Vice President- Corporate Communication, Public Relations & Events

+91-9820183489 / haarmeet.arrora@zaggle.in

