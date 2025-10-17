Zed Black Unveils Diwali Festive Fragrance Essentials Celebrating Devotion, Culture and Aroma

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Zed Black, one of India's leading incense and pooja essentials brands from Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), has introduced its 'Diwali Festive Fragrance Essentials' range, a curated collection designed for today's modern yet traditional consumer.

Amid India's growing preference for branded, hygienic, and ready-to-use devotional products, Zed Black's festive lineup underscores how organized retail is transforming the pooja essentials category, blending convenience with cultural authenticity.

"Our journey has always been rooted in faith and innovation. From a family-led incense business to an FMCG powerhouse, we're now building a fragrance ecosystem that caters to every aspect of devotion, lifestyle, and wellness with sustainability and craftsmanship at the core. "Diwali is more than a festival it's an emotion that brings fragrance, light, and family together. With our Festive Fragrance Essentials range, we've reimagined traditional aromas in modern, easy-to-use formats that make every prayer, ritual, and celebration feel more personal and soulful.", shared Ankit Agrawal, Director, MDPH.

Samarpan Series: Formalizing the Pooja Essentials Market

Leading this festive portfolio is Zed Black's Samarpan Series, a complete pooja essentials collection featuring Samarpan Kumkum Roli, Samarpan Sindoor, Samarpan Ashtagandha Tika range in Pure Chandan, Kesar, Safed Chandan, and Lal Chandan variants and the newly expanded Samarpan Bhimseni Camphor, now available in one of the widest assortments in the market.

The highlight of this series, the Ghee Diya Batti, crafted with ghee, offers a clean, long-lasting flame symbolizing purity, devotion, and the eternal light of Diwali.

With Samarpan, Zed Black aims to organize an otherwise fragmented devotional essentials market, offering standardized, quality-assured, and ready-to-use products across general trade, modern retail, and e-commerce channels.

As consumer preferences evolve, the pooja essentials and fragrance category is witnessing a transformation from unorganized to a more experience-led, organized market. Through innovations like the Samarpan Pooja Essentials and Bambooless Luxe Series, we're bridging the gap between tradition and modern retail by giving consumers a one-stop, trusted solution for their festive rituals, combining purity, convenience, and authenticity." said Anshul Agrawal, Director, MDPH

Strengthening its core categories, Masala Agarbatti & Dhoop Jars

Zed Black continues to drive growth across the incense and dhoop segment with innovations that bring premiumization and retail appeal to traditional formats.

The Flora Batti range, featuring Manthan, Morpankh, Kesar, and Jeevan Darshan, is crafted using traditional masala blends for an authentic fragrance experience along with the elegant Pure Bliss Series in its signature white-stick format. Meanwhile, *Jumbo Dhoop cone Jars* , available in Gulab, Mogra, Chandan, Guggal, and Mix of 4-in-1 variants , have become a popular modern gifting choice, merging devotional utility with premium packaging and design. Zed Black has also expanded its premium fragrance Dhoop Sticks range across the White series and Parfum variants like Kasturi, Loban, Guggal, Rose, Mogra, Aqua, CW, 1M, and Black.

Further diversifying its festive collection, Zed Black has expanded its Bambooless Agarbatti, (3in1 & Luxe Series) - featuring eco-conscious, charcoal-free sticks, where luxe series is in festive quintessential fragrances Rose, Chandan, and Mogra fragrance & 3in1 in its flagship fragrance featuring brand ambassador M S Dhoni on the packaging. The 8-inch premium variants represent a step forward in sustainable devotion, catering to environmentally aware consumers seeking purity and modern craftsmanship.

Endorsed by brand ambassador MS Dhoni and the "Prarthna Hogi Sweekar" ideology, Zed Black continues to consolidate its legacy, with a homegrown brand that now spans 45+ countries and has been featured in a Harvard Business School case study for its remarkable rise from a family venture to India's incense and fragrance leadership.

Founded in the early 1990s under the Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) banner, Zed Black has emerged as one of India's top three incense and fragrance brands, representing a remarkable journey of family entrepreneurship from Indore. Today, Zed Black offers an extensive portfolio spanning incense sticks, dhoop, cones, essential oils, and pooja essentials -- exported to over 45 countries across six continents. Backed by a 9,40,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Indore and a 4,000-strong workforce (80% women), MDPH produces over 3.5 crore incense sticks daily, blending traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. Through its devotion-led innovation, sustainable product lines like Bambooless Agarbatti Luxe Series, and holistic Samarpan Pooja Essentials, Zed Black continues to redefine how India celebrates spirituality, wellness, and fragrance in everyday life.

This Diwali, Zed Black's 'Diwali Festive Fragrance Essentials' range redefines how India celebrates faith and fragrance combining organized retail innovation, sustainable craftsmanship, and deep cultural emotion into one cohesive festive offering.

