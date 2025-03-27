ZEISS India launches "Specslounge.com" an omni-channel e-commerce platform for its business partners

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27: In the first ever strategic move to enhance optical retail for its business partners, ZEISS, a global pioneer of science in optics and optoelectronics, today announced the launch of its omni-channel e-commerce platform in India. Designed to enhance the purchasing experience for the end-consumers, the ecommerce platform will provide opticians with an additional sales channel, allowing them to cater to consumer demands both in-store and online seamlessly.

The website goes under the name https://www.specslounge.com/.

As a brand that remains focused on B2B operations, with the latest omni-channel ecommerce platform, aims to strengthen its partnership with opticians while adapting to the evolving digital landscape. The new platform will enable end-consumers to order both frames and lenses with ease, offering a convenient and streamlined solution for their businesses and customers.

Commenting on the launch, Rohan Paul, Head of Vision Care at ZEISS India and Neighboring Markets said, "We remain committed to enabling our business partners in their pursuit of doing successful business. Integrating digital solutions in overall purchase journey is a step to empower our business partners (opticians) to better serve their customers, allowing them the flexibility to choose where and when to buy - be it online or in-store."

"The newly launched platform does not change ZEISS's core B2B model. Instead, it acts as a lead generation and sales enhancement tool for opticians, enabling them to expand their reach and attract new customers while maintaining strong relationships with existing ones.", Rohan Paul further added.

ZEISS India affirms that opticians will continue to play a crucial role as the primary point of contact for end-consumers. Beyond product sales, opticians will provide essential services such as eye tests, frame fittings, and expert consultations. This ensures that the personalized customer experience remains intact, even as digital accessibility increases.

For more information about the new ZEISS omni-channel e-commerce platform please visit: https://www.specslounge.com/

