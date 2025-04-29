Zoya from the House of Tata Unveils a New Expression of Aeterna-A Marquee Drop in Signature Luxury Jewellery

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Zoya, the luxury jewellery atelier from the House of Tata, unveils a new expression of its beloved Aeterna collection-an iconic interpretation of elevated essentials where sacred geometry meets feminine energy in sculptural form and colour. This refined expression introduces sculptural hoop earrings, layered medallions, and iconic rings-architectural in silhouette, yet ethereal in presence. Crafted with see-through construction echoing sacred patterns, each piece invites a sense of stillness and luminosity.

Inspired by the Flower of Life-a talisman of universal interconnectedness-Aeterna interprets geometric patterns as symbols of life. Initially envisioned in Purple Amethyst, representing feminine energy, Aeterna now evolves with the introduction of Green Amethyst, a gemstone symbolising renewal - creating a dual-toned narrative.

In the life of the Zoya muse, Aeterna reflects infinite possibilities that unfold within her. These pieces transcend trends, offering both elegance and intention for the modern woman. Each piece of jewellery becomes not just an ornament, but a spiritual companion, awakening her spirit beyond time and making her feel more alive than ever.

This evolution of Aeterna doesn't extend its purpose - it deepens it. These gemstones carry more than colour - they embody meaning for the woman whose life unfolds like a pilgrimage of spirit. Crafted for the modern seeker, this collection accompanies her from introspective mornings to luminous evenings, weaving seamlessly into the rhythm of her day. These are not just jewels, but meditations in form - a quiet language of presence and poetry.

"Aeterna has always held a cherished place in the Zoya universe - its resonance with women is both profound and deeply personal," shares Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business head of Zoya-House of Tata. "With this new expression, we've added depth and meaning, while also expanding the collection into more elevated and expressive categories - pieces that are beautifully designed to be worn every day. More women are embracing Aeterna, making it their own, and finding a personal connection in its evolving spirit."

Reimagining Aeterna, the beloved collection inspired by sacred geometry, this refined edition features rare, unique cuts of Green and Purple Amethyst sculpted into myriad patterns of rose gold. These carefully crafted elements become wearable symbols of energy, balance, and transcendence. While Purple Amethyst continues to anchor her feminine essence, Green Amethyst evokes a soft awakening within.

"Reimagining Aeterna was a deeply thoughtful process," says Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited. "We sought to honour the soul of the original collection while unveiling it through a more contemporary lens-introducing sculptural silhouettes and intricate, geometric detailing. With the addition of Green Amethyst-a gemstone that embodies infinite possibility-we infused the collection with a renewed sense of lightness and luminosity."

With Zoya's unmistakable artistry, every creation becomes a modern talisman - a wearable embodiment of intention and design mastery. Zoya's new expression of Aeterna claims its place in the world of modern luxury - where timeless design becomes a language of inner beauty, and jewellery is an intimate extension of self - formidable, feminine and infinite.

The collection is now available across Zoya ateliers - an eternal ode to presence, purpose, and poetic design.

Zoya, the House of Tata's exquisite diamond boutique, is India's leading brand of fine luxury jewellery. Celebrated for its exceptional artistry, masterful craftsmanship, and unique design language, Zoya curates meaningful pieces of wearable art for the discerning modern sophisticate. Rooted in India with a global perspective, each creation is a rare labour of love, inspired by narratives that celebrate the Zoya woman's journey toward her true self. As it celebrates its fifteenth year, Zoya continues to redefine the luxury jewellery experience in India. With twelve exclusive boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad, and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Lucknow, Zoya showcases luxury at its finest. Now, Zoya further elevates its personalized service by offering video-assisted jewellery consultations and home trials.

