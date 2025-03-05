Zurich Kotak General Insurance Highlights Key Risks Covered Under Comprehensive Car Insurance

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Zurich Kotak General Insurance highlights the key risks covered under comprehensive car insurance. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, third-party car insurance is mandatory. However, comprehensive car insurance provides financial protection against accidents, theft, and natural calamities while also covering third-party liability. Choosing the right coverage requires careful consideration while many people make mistakes while buying car insurance.

While third-party car insurance is mandatory, a comprehensive policy provides broader financial protection, helping policyholders manage unforeseen circumstances effectively. Many vehicle owners make mistakes while purchasing insurance, often overlooking critical coverage aspects. Zurich Kotak General Insurance aims to educate car owners on the key benefits of a well-rounded policy.

Comprehensive Car Insurance: Key Coverage Areas

Accidental Damages Coverage

Road accidents are a common occurrence, and even the most cautious drivers can face unexpected collisions. Whether it is a minor dent or major damage, repairing a vehicle can be expensive. Comprehensive car insurance covers the cost of repairs, ensuring that policyholders do not have to bear the financial burden.

What is covered?

- Damage caused by collisions with other vehicles

- Accidents involving stationary objects such as poles or walls

- Scratches and dents resulting from minor mishaps

- Major structural damage requiring part replacement

Having comprehensive coverage ensures that you can get your car repaired without incurring high out-of-pocket expenses.

Protection Against Car Theft

Car theft is a major concern, especially in urban areas where the risk is higher. Losing a vehicle to theft can be financially devastating, particularly if the car is new or expensive.

With comprehensive car insurance by Zurich Kotak General Insurance, you are financially protected if your car is stolen. If law enforcement authorities are unable to recover the vehicle, the insurer will compensate the owner based on the Insured Declared Value (IDV) of the car.

What is covered?

- Complete vehicle theft

- Break-in and burglary-related damages

For additional security, car owners should park in well-lit areas and use anti-theft devices.

Fire and Explosion Damage

Fires can occur due to various reasons, including electrical malfunctions, fuel leaks, or external factors like arson or riots. The resulting damage can be extensive, leading to complete loss of the vehicle.

Comprehensive car insurance covers damage caused by fire, explosion, and self-ignition, ensuring financial protection against such unforeseen incidents.

What is covered?

- Fires caused by electrical short circuits

- Explosions due to fuel leakage

- Damage resulting from fire outbreaks during riots or strikes

Regular vehicle maintenance can help reduce the risk of electrical failures and fire-related incidents.

Natural Disaster Coverage

Natural calamities are unpredictable and can cause severe damage to vehicles. Events such as floods, earthquakes, and storms can leave a car completely unusable. Comprehensive car insurance covers natural disasters, ensuring that policyholders are not left with hefty repair bills.

What is covered?

- Flood and water damage

- Earthquakes and landslides

- Cyclones, hurricanes, and storms

- Snow and hailstorm damage

Car owners in flood-prone areas should consider adding an engine protect cover for additional security against water-induced engine damage

Coverage Against Man-Made events

Instances of riots, strikes, and vandalism can result in serious damage to vehicles. Whether it is intentional destruction or collateral damage during civil unrest, the cost of repairs can be high.

Comprehensive car insurance provides coverage for damages caused by man-made disturbances, ensuring that your vehicle remains financially protected.

What is covered?

- Damage due to riots and strikes

- Losses caused by malicious acts

- Damage resulting from terrorism-related incidents

To minimize risks, parking in secure areas is always advisable.

Third-Party Liability Coverage

Accidents involving other people's vehicles or property can lead to significant financial and legal liabilities. Under comprehensive car insurance, third-party liability coverage is included to protect the policyholder from financial and legal burdens in case of an accident.

What is covered?

- Damage caused to another person's vehicle

- Injury or death of a third party due to an accident

Having third-party liability coverage ensures compliance with mandatory motor insurance laws in India while providing financial protection.

Optional Add-On Covers for Enhanced Protection

While comprehensive car insurance offers broad coverage, car owners can enhance their protection with add-on covers. These additional benefits help customize the policy based on individual needs.

Recommended add-ons for better coverage

- Depreciation Cover: Ensures full claim settlement without factoring in depreciation.

- Roadside Assistance: Aids in case of breakdowns or emergencies.

- Engine Protect: Safeguards the engine from damage caused by water ingression or oil leakage.

- Consumables Cover: Covers expenses for essential components like nuts, bolts, and engine oil.

- Personal Accident Cover for Owner-Driver: Offers financial assistance in case of injuries, disability, or death of Owner Driver.

Choosing the right add-ons can significantly enhance policy benefits, ensuring maximum coverage for various risks.

Why Choose Zurich Kotak General Insurance?

Zurich Kotak General Insurance offers tailored policies designed to provide holistic coverage with key benefits such as:

1) Protection against accidents, theft, fire, natural disasters, and third-party liabilities

2) Cashless repairs at network garages across India

3) Hassle-free claims process

4) 24/7 customer support and roadside assistance

5) Customizable add-ons for enhanced security

At Zurich Kotak General Insurance, we believe your car deserves more than just maintenance; it deserves complete protection. So why leave things to chance? Secure your car today and drive with confidence, knowing we've got you covered.

About Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited (Formerly known as Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited)

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited is a 70:30 joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Company got its new name ''Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited'' in the month of August 2024, following Zurich Insurance Group's 70% acquisition in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. It is the youngest and one of the fastest growing non-life insurance franchises in India.

Kotak General Insurance was established in 2015 to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customized products and services leveraging state of art technology and digital infrastructure.

