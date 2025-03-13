ZUUP Enters Footwear Market With The Launch Of Giant Family Footwear Store

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 13: In a bid to mark a new milestone in footwear shopping, Red Chief has launched a new brand ZUUP, to enter the footwear market. The brand launched its first Giant Family Footwear Store. The brand has been launched with the purpose of creating an ultimate destination for footwear shopping where customers can get variety, style, and comfort in one place.

Striving to offer a world-class shopping experience to families, ZUUP will be exhibiting an unmatched collection of over 100 plus popular national and international footwear brands and 3000 plus styles under one roof. In addition to Red Chief's well-known collection, the brand will also be offering a wide range of products from some of the most popular international and Indian brands, such as Lee Cooper, Inc.5, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Asics, Reebok, Crocs, Woodland, Campus, Catwalk, and many more.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of renowned Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill, along with Managing Director Manoj Gyanchandani and Parth Gyanchandani.

Speaking on the occasion, Jimmy Shergill said, "I have never seen so many options under one roof before. ZUUP truly feels like a footwear wonderland for families wherein one can find shoes in just one visit! In fact, I was mesmerized looking at the response of shoppers who were enjoying their shopping and buying multiple footwear in one go."

Expressing similar thoughts, Manoj Gyanchandani said, "ZUUP has been launched with the purpose of creating a one-stop solution for all footwear needs, eliminating the hassles of visiting multiple stores. Along similar lines, ZUUP stores are designed to transform the way families shop for footwear. We have brought the world of shoes together with over 100 plus brands and 3000 plus styles for men, women, and kids. This isn't just a store; it's a giant step toward making shoe shopping enjoyable, stress-free, and grand."

The launch received an overwhelming response, where families explored the extensive range of ZUUP collection, which included formal footwear, sports shoes, and casual wear for all age groups. The brand also offered special launch-day discounts for early buyers.

With ZUUP, the brand aspires to usher in a new era of footwear shopping, offering stylish, high-quality, and comfortable shoes at unbeatable prices. As the brand continues its national expansion, ZUUP is set to revolutionize shoe shopping for families across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)